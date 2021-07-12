BOISE — Terry Joe Wilson, a Black Lives Matter activist in Boise, pleaded guilty Friday to vandalizing a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Julia Davis Park in February, according to court records. Three other charges against Wilson — possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing officers — were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The statue, called “Seated Lincoln,” was defaced with red chalk paint on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The chalk paint — meant to signify blood — was not permanent, and the statue sustained no permanent damage, the Idaho Press previously reported. Protest signs and feces also were present around the statue, though the activists associated with BLM Boise who organized the protests told the Idaho Press the group's protesters had not placed the feces there.
The court fined Wilson $157.50 and ordered him to pay $91.96 to the city of Boise in restitution, court records show. Wilson also was ordered to serve 95 days in jail. However, 85 days were suspended, Wilson was credited for one day spent in jail, and he was ordered to complete 32 days of community service in lieu of going to jail, which he had already completed as of Friday.