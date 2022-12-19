Support Local Journalism


Unlike other states, Idaho only has one state agency with a special program aimed at increasing the number of government contracts awarded to firms owned by women, minorities and veterans.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, which is required by the federal government, sets certain goals for what percentage of each construction project must be awarded to registered businesses owned by groups designated as disadvantaged. This only applies to programs funded with any federal dollars.

