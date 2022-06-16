B and H, the initials of Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, are encompassed by a heart in this drone photo provided by Bishop Kelly High School. Caldwell and Warner were students at the school and died following a single-car crash that happened Sunday in Boise. They were honored Wednesday with an “On the Bike” vigil at the school’s mountain biking track.
Members of the Bishop Kelly High School mountain biking team, the community, and other area mountain biking teams participate in the school’s “On the Bike” vigil Wednesday that honored two students who died following a single-car crash on Sunday in Boise.
Bikes and people are pictured in this drone photo captured Wednesday during Bishop Kelly High School’s “On the Bike” vigil that honored two students who died following a single-car crash Sunday in Boise.
Submitted photo/Bishop Kelly High School
Katie Hays/Bishop Kelly High School
Two Bishop Kelly High School students who recently died were honored Wednesday by their teammates, classmates and community.
The school’s mountain biking team held a vigil for the two boys on the school’s mountain bike track. Led by the boys’ fathers, Mike Caldwell and Kevan Warner, the “On the Bike” vigil invited members of Bishop Kelly’s mountain biking team, the Bishop Kelly community and other mountain biking teams from around the Treasure Valley to take a ride or walk on the track.
Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, both 16, died following a single-car crash Sunday night on Interstate 184 in Boise. They were both founding members of Bishop Kelly’s mountain biking team and, according to a school spokesperson, played major roles in starting the team and building the school’s track, as did their fathers.
Mike Caldwell, Braden’s father, is the school’s principal.
“As the BK Mountain Biking team, we have experienced a devastating loss in the passing of our friends and teammates Braden and Henry,” members of the Bishop Kelly mountain biking team wrote. “While we all grieve differently, we know that Henry and Braden’s playful and loving spirits would love for us to celebrate them as they lived.”
Today, the community gathered to honor the two Bishop Kelly High School students, Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, who were killed in a car accident on Sunday.
In addition to the ceremonial ride, vigil attendees “spread wildflower seeds” and shared their “love for each other and our friends who have left us far too soon,” the team wrote.
The boys’ fathers rode their sons’ bikes, the school spokesperson said.
The private catholic school has provided other grief and counseling services throughout the week, including a Tuesday night mass and a Wednesday prayer service.
“We ask the greater Treasure Valley community to please pray for Braden and Henry, their parents, their siblings, grandparents, and extended family and friends,” the school said Tuesday in a press release. “Pray for our entire school community because our hearts are broken, and we know that God holds those who are suffering close.”
Those who wish to repost or share content related to the boys are asked to use Bishop Kelly’s social media accounts: @BishopKellyKnights on Facebook, @BishopKellyKnights on Instagram, and @OohAhhBK on Twitter.