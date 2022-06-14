Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, both 16, were going to be juniors at the private Catholic school this fall, the school said. Caldwell was the son of the school's principal, Mike Caldwell.
Warner was driving eastbound in a small passenger car around 9 p.m. Sunday in Boise when he lost control and left the roadway, drove off the shoulder and struck a light pole near the West Fairview Avenue on-ramp, according to the Idaho State Police. Warner was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where life-saving measures were unsuccessful. He died early Monday in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.
Braden Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both teenagers were wearing seat belts, ISP said.
The school's St. Teresa of Jesus Chapel was open Tuesday and will be open on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Additionally, there will be counseling available for students, staff, and family members, the school said in a press release.
The Holy Apostles Catholic Community held mass Tuesday for both boys and their families; there will be a prayer service for the school community, led by Chaplain Father Gregory Vance, on Wednesday in Our Lady's Garden at Bishop Kelly's campus.
"We ask the greater Treasure Valley community to please pray for Braden and Henry, their parents, their siblings, grandparents, and extended family and friends," the school's press release said. "Pray for our entire school community because our hearts are broken, and we know that God holds those who are suffering close."
"Please keep the Caldwell and Warner families and all those impacted in your prayers," Bishop Kelly President Rich Raimondi said on the school's Twitter account. "At this time the families are requesting time to process their grief and have asked for no visits, calls or texts. As we know more information about services for Braden and Henry or ways to help the families, we will let you know."
Those who wish to repost or share content related to the boys are asked to use Bishop Kelly's social media accounts: @BishopKellyKnights on Facebook, @BishopKellyKnights on Instagram, and @OohAhhBK on Twitter.