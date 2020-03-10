BOISE — A bill to bar transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identities and another to add an additional restriction on minors seeking to change their birth certificates advanced a step further in the legislative process Tuesday.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted along party lines, with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to send the first bill as-is to the full Senate and to send the second to the Senate's amending order.
Idaho has let transgender people change their birth certificates ever since an April 2018 federal court ruling ordering it. The lawmakers sponsoring House Bill 509, which would seem to violate that order, said the state has an interest in maintaining statistical records that reflect a person's sex at birth.
"No amount of surgery or hormone blockers or other therapy is going to change that biological sex because it'll never change you at the genetic level," said Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
Its opponents, including Monica Cockerille, the Lamba Legal attorney who represented the plaintiffs in the 2018 case, said the bill won't hold up in court and could lead to state officials being held in contempt. And they said it would harm transgender people who would no longer be able to obtain identification documents matching their gender identity and outward appearance.
"All of these (documents) allow me to navigate smoothly through my everyday life in relative safety," said Emily Jackson-Edney, a transgender woman from Garden City.
Transgender rights issues have been among the most controversial of the 2020 session, with transgender people and advocates for the transgender community showing up to the Capitol in droves to testify against several bills that have been brought by Republican lawmakers. A bill that would have criminalized giving puberty-blocking hormones or gender reassignment surgery to minors was killed earlier this year after the committee chairman declined to schedule a vote on it. Another bill to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams is still in play and has already passed the House. The Senate voted Tuesday to make some amendments to it.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, who sponsored the second bill, said he views it as a substitute for House Bill 509 if 509 either doesn't pass or, as is likely, leads to a lawsuit and a stay on its enforcement while it works its way through the courts. Senate Bill 1387 would let adults change their birth certificate following current procedure but require a medical attestation for minors under 18. An administrative rule with this requirement was in effect for much of last year.
"I consider this a backup to the proceedings that you just heard," Martin said. "We are under a court order."
Several of the same people who testified against Young's bill also spoke against Martin's, saying requiring a medical sign-off for minors would still fall afoul of the federal court, which said any restrictions on changing birth certificates would be reviewed under "heightened scrutiny," a test in constitutional law stricter than a "rational basis" test.
"The person most qualified to determine an individual's identity is the individual themselves," said Mistie Tolman, Idaho legislative director for Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii. "Idaho youth do not need an outside party to tell them who they are and what their identity is."
The committee voted to send Martin's bill to the Senate's amending order, the intent being to change it to add a specific trigger mechanism saying it would take effect if House Bill 509 is tied up in court.
Transgender sports bill amended
One major objection of the transgender sport bill's opponents has been that anyone can challenge a girl or young woman's gender, possibly leading them to be subject to invasive and humiliating genital examinations to prove their sex.
Tuesday the Senate voted along party lines for an amendment saying that, if there is a dispute, the school request the student "provide a health examination and consent form or other statement signed by the student's personal health care provider." It says they "may verify the student's biological sex as part of a routine sports physical examination" with one of or a combination of an examination of the student's physical anatomy, genetic makeup or the testosterone their body produces. It also directs the state Board of Education to draft rules to resolve disputes. The amendment didn't add any restrictions on who can challenge a student athlete's gender.
“We are still talking about state-ordered internal exams of young women," said Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, who added that genetic tests can be costly.
"To have these tests imposed on women in this state for a problem that has never been identified here is unconscionable," she said.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, proposed an amendment to let groups such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Idaho High School Activities Association follow their current rules, which let transgender girls and women compete on female teams if they have been taking testosterone-suppressing drugs for a year.
"They have very sound rules that have been upheld by Title IX," Stennett said. "This (bill) does not allow them to continue in a legal fashion."
Stennett said she doubted national sports organizations would follow Idaho's law, setting up school districts and others for expensive lawsuits they, not the state, will pay for.
"We are setting them and students and their parents up for litigation that they can't afford over something that has not been a problem and does not need to be changed," Stennett said.
Stennett's proposal, which would have effectively blocked much of the bill as intended from taking effect, failed on a party-line voice vote.
"In Connecticut, we have young women being displaced and all the records being broken in various events by genetic males who are transgender and identify as females," said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell.
If the bill passes the Senate, which could happen as soon as Wednesday, it would need to return to the House since it has been amended.