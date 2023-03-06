Merdian Police/Fire precinct groundbreak

Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea speaks with members of the media after a groundbreaking event for a new Meridian Police/Fire Department precinct, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 3 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — House minority Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, co-sponsor House Bill 233 and House Bill 234. Each piece of legislation would add fentanyl to the list of illegal drugs that carry a mandatory minimum sentence under Idaho law.

Recommended for you

Load comments