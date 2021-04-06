BOISE — The Idaho Legislature had a tumultuous first day back in session Tuesday after its COVID-19-forced recess, with the House rejecting legislation raising the smoking age to 18, the Senate passing a restrictive anti-abortion bill along party lines, and a crucial budget bill failing in the House after members had questions about federal coronavirus aid to Idaho child care providers.
“It’s not going to make it shorter,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said of the House’s defeat of the budget bill for next year for a major division of the state Department of Health & Welfare, which had earlier easily passed the Senate. The move forces legislative budget writers back to the drawing board to draft a new budget bill; lawmakers can’t leave town without setting a balanced budget for the state.
A House committee also introduced a new version of a big transportation funding proposal, to pay for up to $1.6 billion in state road and bridge projects through bonding; along with an unexpected new bill to more than double an annual registration surcharge for Idahoans who drive electric cars from $140 to $300. Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who proposed both those bills, said those drivers avoid paying gas tax.
The first day back still had echoes of the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Legislature to abruptly call an 18-day recess on March 19, as a House staffer who tested positive for the virus that day remained hospitalized more than two weeks later. House Chaplain Tom Dougherty opened the day by urging all to keep him in their prayers.
Still, many lawmakers declined to wear masks or observe social distancing as they gathered at the state Capitol.
“I think that everyone would be surprised at the number of people that have either had it already or been vaccinated,” Bedke said.
The Legislature saw nine new COVID-19 infections in a week, prompting the abrupt recess on March 19; those included six House members, two House staffers and one Senate staffer. Earlier in the session, two senators also tested positive, as did multiple legislative staffers. In total, there have been 15 Statehouse COVID-19 cases reported since the session began in January, including the six House members, two senators, a total of five House staffers and two Senate attachés. One senator and the one House staffer were hospitalized.
On Tuesday, the Senate voted 28-7, in a straight party-line vote, in favor of SB 1183, far-reaching legislation seeking to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which is around six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant. Similar bills passed in other states have been halted by court challenges.
“This is counter to the law,” Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, told the Senate, during an emotional debate that stretched for an hour. But Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, countered, “Roe vs. Wade was decided 50 years ago. We know so much more now.” That bill now moves to the House.
The Senate also narrowly killed legislation designed to offer state-funded grants for educational expenses for students who attend private school, though it may yet reconsider that vote on Wednesday.
In the House, legislation to raise Idaho’s smoking and vaping age from 18 to 21 — matching federal law that’s already been in effect across the state since 2019 — went down to defeat on a 28-40 vote, after representatives ranging from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, to Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, decried the idea. “If you’re old enough to fight, you’re old enough to smoke,” Gannon, a veteran, told the House, while Scott called the proposed change “ludicrous.”
The House also killed a Senate-passed bill, SB 1088a, requiring that rental fees be disclosed to tenants in advance and that tenants get 30 days notice of changes to those fees. The bipartisan bill was killed with no debate; it had earlier passed the Senate, 26-8; the House vote was 28 in favor with 40 against.
The budget bill for next year for the Division of Welfare in the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare was killed by the House in a 27-42 vote, after several House members raised questions about $33.7 million in federal coronavirus aid funds allocated in the budget next year for grants to hard-hit child care providers in the state.
“That’s a sizeable amount of money,” said Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
The House Health & Welfare Committee will get a briefing on the federal aid funds Wednesday morning; Bedke said the budget bill’s defeat was “unfortunate” as it came before that briefing. “That was some poor timing today on the floor,” he said.
Lawmakers are hoping to finish their session within two weeks; the Senate stayed in session until after 7 p.m. Tuesday and the House is considering a possible Saturday session.
“It won’t been smooth sailing from now ‘til the end,” Bedke said. “We’ll be in choppy waters, but we’ll get through it.”