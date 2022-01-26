BOISE — Saying Idahoans don't want a full-time Legislature, an eastern Idaho senator on Wednesday re-introduced his bill that overwhelmingly passed the Senate last year — but died in the House without a hearing — to require legislative sessions to end in March.
Last year’s session, the longest in state history, ran 311 days and didn’t officially end until Nov. 17.
“I think we have to re-establish that we are a part-time Legislature,” Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, told the Idaho Press. “That’s the intent, and that’s the expectation of our citizens.”
The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which requires legislative sessions to end each year “on or before the last Friday of March,” with exceptions including when two-thirds of each house votes to go longer. It also includes exceptions for awaiting a veto by the governor and for disaster emergencies.
Last year, while the Senate attempted to adjourn for the year in May, the House just recessed, then came back in November before finally adjourning for the year.
The new bill comes as this year, every bill introduced in the Legislature is coming out with an emergency clause attached, which is unusual, and the emergency clause says it’ll take effect July 1 — which is also unusual, as that’s the date bills normally take effect without an emergency clause. July 1 is the start of the state’s fiscal year.
In a House committee on Tuesday, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said, “My understanding is LSO (the Legislative Services Office) is putting this emergency clause in all legislation, because last year we didn’t sine die 60 days before July 1, in case we have a longer session again.”
When the Legislature adjourns “sine die,” Latin for “without a day,” that means it’s done for the year.
Last year’s session ran so long that every bill that already had been passed had to be amended to add an emergency clause, because bills normally take effect 60 days after the legislature adjourns sine die. But new laws — especially appropriation bills — need to take effect by the start of the new fiscal year.
Legislative Services Director Terri Kondeff on Thursday confirmed what Clow said a day earlier. “I have no information that we’re not going to sine die earlier than that,” Kondeff said. “We just want to make sure that we have all bases covered, and that the laws will take effect July 1 as intended.”
Here’s the clause that’s being added to every bill introduced this year:
“An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect on and after July 1, 2022.”
This year, shortly before the session began Jan. 10, House Speaker Scott Bedke said he was leaving the door open for the House to again recess, rather than adjourn, and that that would be up to a vote of the full House. He added, however, that he favors adjourning this year's session sine die by March 25.
The Senate panel’s vote on Wednesday clears the way for a full hearing on Guthrie’s bill.