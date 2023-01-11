Start of 2023 legislative session

Members of the Idaho House of Representatives at work in the House Chambers during the first day of the regular session at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations.

It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was not meant to prevent discussions in university classrooms about abortions.

