BOISE — Voters in future elections for the College of Western Idaho board of trustees could only vote for the representative from their geographic zone, rather than for all the trustees, under legislation that passed the Idaho House on Monday.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, sponsored the bill, HB 738. It would only apply to community college districts with population of more than 250,000 – and there’s only one of those in the state.
“Here in the College of Western Idaho district, the counties of Ada and Canyon county combine to a population nearly enough to justify a third congressional district in the state of Idaho,” Chaney told the House. So candidates running in races that he said “garner as much attention as a high-profile school board race” have to reach out to hundreds of thousands of voters.
Chaney had introduced an earlier version of the bill that would have applied to all community colleges in Idaho, but said he “heard some feedback” that other areas didn’t support it. “I heard somebody say, ‘This seems like a Treasure Valley issue,’” he said. So, he said, “We’ll take care of the Treasure Valley and leave everybody alone that doesn’t want to be messed with.”
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, debated against the bill. “I think what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander,” he said. “I sympathize with the folks from the other community college districts who do not want this, and we don’t want it either.”
“I want a responsive board,” Nash said. “Me being able to vote for one trustee every four years is not a responsive board. Right now, I can vote for two or three every two years. I want a government that’s close to the people and responsive when we don’t like what they’re doing, and this bill doesn’t do that.”
CWI spokesman Ashley Smith said the board couldn’t be reached for comment on the bill Monday afternoon.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, thanked Chaney for altering the bill so it wouldn’t apply to his local community college district. “I think this serves everybody very well,” he said.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “If you’re giving thanks for leaving your area out of this bill, maybe it’s a bill you should vote ‘no’ on.”
Community college trustees already represent geographic zones within their districts; lawmakers required that in 2015. But voting can still be at large. Under HB 738, that would change for CWI elections that occur after July 1, 2023.
HB 738 passed the House on a 62-8 vote, with six House Democrats and two House Republicans opposing it. To become law, it still would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.