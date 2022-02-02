BOISE — Homeowners could change discriminatory language they find in their housing deeds at no cost, under a bill that won unanimous support from a Senate committee on Wednesday.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, introduced SB 1240 after a constituent discovered his housing deed in the Boise area included racist language, which prohibited non-white people from buying or occupying the home.
Race-based restrictive covenants on property have been illegal since 1968, but they still exist in old documents.
“While we aren't inherently responsible for the actions committed in the past, we are responsible to address them once we see them, are aware of them, and to remain vigilant,” Wintrow said.
Edward Labenski, a homeowner who lives in the Warm Springs neighborhood in Boise, said he didn’t have access to his full property record until the bid on the home he and his wife, Cynthia, were trying to purchase was accepted.
It was only then that flipping through the sections he found the sentence that read, “No part of the real property or any building site or structure shall at any time be sold, conveyed, rented or leased in whole or in part to any person or persons not of the white or Caucasian race,” Labenski told the committee.
McKay Cunningham, a professor at the College of Idaho testifying in favor of the bill, said that the restrictive covenants came from “redlining,” a form of neighborhood racial segregation in the past to prevent non-white families from buying homes in the same neighborhood as white residents by refusing them a loan.
Such practices were made illegal by the U.S. Fair Housing Act of 1968, but the language in the home deeds stayed, Cunningham said. If the owner of the home dies or sells, they transfer it to the new owner, with no ability to change the language from when the deed was first created.
The executive director at the Intermountain Fair Housing Council, Zoe Ann Olson, testified that a homebuyer came to her with concern, wondering if he could actually buy a home with the covenant restrictions in place.
“He was shocked and hurt to see that a provision said no persons other than persons of the white race may reside on the property except domestic servants of the owner or tenant,” Olson said.
The bill would outlaw such covenants in Idaho, and allow Idahoans who find them in their documents to record notices modifying them, so subsequent buyers wouldn’t have questions about the covenants.
"Somebody said to me, 'Hey this is a feel-good bill,'" Wintrow said. "I said, 'Absolutely it is.' We feel really good about it."
With all committee members in favor of SB 1240, the bill now moves to the full Senate with a recommendation that it "do pass." To become law, it still would need to pass there, clear a House committee, pass the full House and receive the governor's signature.
Five additional people signed up to testify in support of the bill, but the committee ran out of time. No one spoke against it.