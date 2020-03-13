NOTE: This is a developing story and may be updated yet this afternoon.
BOISE – Legislation aimed at tapping Idaho counties to help fund the state’s share of Medicaid expansion costs while also ending the county medical indigency program and the state’s Catastrophic Health Care program died in a House committee Friday.
An alternate proposal that never made it to the bill stage also was killed; it sought to shift public health district funding to help pay for Medicaid expansion.
The House Health & Welfare Committee voted unanimously to hold HB 600, the county Medicaid funding bill, in committee, killing it for the session; and Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, pulled his health district proposal.
“There weren’t enough votes to get HB 600 out of committee,” Wood said after the panel’s brief meeting. “And apparently there’s not enough votes to go forward with the health district proposal. So at this point in time, we’re at the call of the chair, and what happens from here on is above my pay grade. Leadership is going to have to talk to leadership and the governor’s office.”
“Call of the chair” is the status legislative committees go to when they’ve completed their known business for the session, and have no further meetings scheduled.
Asked if this means lawmakers will end this year’s session without addressing how or whether to tap counties to help pay for Medicaid expansion, Wood said, “That’s possible, yes.”
The Medicaid budget set by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee left an $8.5 million hole, with the expectation a “trailer” appropriation bill would follow to direct that county funding into Medicaid expansion, after a bill laying out that process went through. The state bears 10% of the costs for Medicaid expansion, with the federal government paying 90%.
Wood said the budget may be left as-is; if so, the hole could be addressed during next year’s legislative session with a supplemental appropriation.
Wood said HB 600 was “a very complicated bill. … It was introduced late in the session.” Some worried that by repealing multiple sections of state law, as that bill did, there could be unforeseen consequences, he said.
The health district alternative, which he worked on, looked at the 16% of public health district funding that now comes from the state, about $10.5 million this year. The idea was to end that state funding, but require counties to cover it; they are closely involved in the operation of health districts already. Then, counties would be absolved from helping fund Medicaid expansion, which would be the state’s responsibility.
“That’s a clean way of doing business,” Wood said. “Everybody kinda liked the idea.” But it, too, “came late,” he said. “I think there were fears about the adequacy of funding going forward for the health districts, and … now you’re in the middle of in effect a public health crisis,” with the coronavirus.
Rather than move to eliminate the existing county medical indigency and state Catastrophic Health Care programs this year, Wood said, “There’s no rush. You can turn off the eligibility and just let the pipeline drain naturally.” With court cases pending on the Affordable Care Act and potential impacts from that on Medicaid expansion in the future, he said, it makes sense to wait.