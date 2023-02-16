Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 15 on Idaho Reports.

The Senate State Affairs Committee held a bill Wednesday that would have given the state some oversight over projects impacting the roads around the Capitol.

Joe Palmer

Joe Palmer

Recommended for you

Load comments