BOISE — After a lengthy hearing and lots of questions, a divided House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted 10-7 to send HB 782, legislation pairing a small raise for Idaho judges next year with extensive changes in the makeup of the Idaho Judicial Council and its process for nominating judges, to the full House with no recommendation.
That vote came after a motion to kill the bill died, 7-10, and another to table it died by the same tally, though two committee members switched sides between the motions.
The move comes over the objections of the courts, who have launched a broad-based committee to study the issue over the next year and pleaded for more study before making such significant changes to a system that's been in place since 1967. Under the bill, the Judicial Council would increase from seven to 11 members, and the governor would appoint all but the chair, who would remain the chief justice of the Supreme Court. Currently, the governor appoints just the three non-attorney members.
The bill also would authorize the governor to reject a list of nominees from the council, on a one-time basis, and get a new list of nominees with all new names.
In addition to vetting nominees for open judgeships, the Idaho Judicial Council is responsible for judicial discipline in cases of wrongdoing by judges.
Ken McClure of the Idaho Liability Reform Coalition, which includes some of the state's largest businesses, told the committee, "The selection of judges, it's kind of an 'old boys club.' And I don't mean that in a gender way, as much as I mean it in a closed way."
McClure said his coalition has been backing changes to the council since last spring. "I thought that there was room for improvement in the way the Judicial Council functions ... and the way its recommendations go to the governor," said McClure, a prominent attorney.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, who is co-sponsoring the bill with House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, "We have good judges in this state, but this is an opportunity to improve transparency."
Senior District Judge Juneal Kerrick, representing the Idaho Supreme Court, said, "This is a policy decision, this is for you to decide. But as a decider, and I can tell you just from my own experience, over the years the decisions I regret the most were the ones where I felt rushed into something and didn't get necessarily all the facts I needed, or the ... information wasn't available to me. So a decision is only as sound as the information on which it's based."
Kerrick said she liked some of the ideas in the bill, but thought they needed more vetting. "This bill also links the council changes with a judicial pay bill, and that is both difficult and disconcerting," she told the committee, "because the value of the work of all the trial judges who sit in your districts should stand on its own, and policy decisions that you are needing to make shouldn't spill over. They're not the things that the vast majority of judges have anything to do with. And that is of critical concern in the way this bill has been presented."
HB 782 was just introduced a day earlier in the House Ways & Means Committee. A Senate version of the bill, without the pay portion and with several other differences, SB 1382, had a hearing last week in the Senate Judiciary Committee and is now on the Senate's amending order. Chaney introduced HB 600, which proposed several of the changes but didn't include the judge's pay part, on Feb. 10; it hasn't advanced.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, who served on the Idaho Judicial Council for six years, spoke out against HB 782. "It gives more power to the governor," he said. "Whatever your thoughts on the current governor or the next governor ... it could bring politics into the Judicial Council that hasn't existed there before."
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, an attorney, said, "This bill represents the greatest expansion of gubernatorial authority over another branch of government that I probably will ever vote on," and he called it "very concerning," saying Idaho should keep its judiciary "free from the political whims of the governor's office or the Legislature."
Chaney told the panel, "Frankly, the Judicial Council does a great job." But, he said, when judges are nominated by the council and appointed by the governor to serve out a vacant term on the bench, they then run for election as incumbents. "We're giving incumbency to people who have not faced the electorate, by people who have not faced the electorate. And that is a concern," he said.
He said the governor, as an elected official, is more accountable to the people than the state Bar Commission, which currently appoints three of the council's members.
McClure said the Bar Commission has been appointing only plaintiff's attorneys to the council, to the concern of others in the legal community.
Five former Idaho Supreme Court chief justices submitted a letter to lawmakers opposing the bill, saying it could have unintended consequences, and expressing support for the existing process.
"We universally state the council has done its work not to benefit any one group of lawyers or political party, nor to further any social agenda, but to send qualified candidates for judicial positions," the former chief justices wrote.
Lee said she's been concerned that fewer magistrate judges are applying to move up to district judgeships, and said the Judicial Council process is intimidating to many.
Kerrick said magistrate judges tell her that they don't apply for district judgeships because it's only a small pay boost, but a giant increase in workload.
Chaney told the Idaho Press he paired the judicial pay increase with the other changes in the bill because he doesn't believe a stand-alone pay increase bill for judges would pass the House this year, though lawmakers have been approving raises for all other state employees, including statewide elected officials, and the courts have been reporting a major problem with judicial recruitment.
"Part of it I think is frustration with the judiciary in general," Chaney said. "I think there could be frustration about the redistricting decision, I think there could be frustration about the initiative decision. So I think that agitation is manifesting itself, or at least I fear it could be manifesting itself."
The Idaho Supreme Court in the past year overturned a far-reaching anti-initiatives law that the Legislature enacted, finding it unconstitutional; and rejected multiple challenges to a legislative redistricting plan drawn by a bipartisan citizen commission.
Last May, the Idaho Judicial Council nominated an all-female three-person slate of nominees for the most recent Idaho Supreme Court vacancy, and the governor appointed former Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn. The three were chosen from a distinguished field of eight applicants, half of them women, to replace retiring longtime Justice Roger Burdick. Among the other applicants competing were former U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and current 3rd District Judge Thomas Whitney.
Davis is the former longtime Senate majority leader, and many lawmakers were surprised he didn't make the council's list of nominees.
The previous three appointees to the court were current Chief Justice Richard Bevan, appointed by Gov. Butch Otter in 2017; and Justices John Stegner and Greg Moeller, both appointed by Otter in 2018. The only woman serving as an Idaho Supreme Court justice at the time of Zahn's appointment, Justice Robyn Brody, won her seat on the state’s highest court by election in 2016.
Prior to Brody’s election win, Idaho was without a woman justice on the state Supreme Court for 16 years. When Brody took office, the state was one of just two in the nation — the other was Iowa — with no women on its highest court.