BOISE — Senate-passed legislation laying the groundwork for ending Treasure Valley vehicle emission testing in 2023 cleared a House committee on a party-line vote Tuesday, despite negative testimony from vehicle technicians and a conservation group.
Scott Previtera, owner of Emissions Testing Pros, said after the meeting, “This is going to put 250 people out of work. Meanwhile, they tout the glory and joy that they’re going to employ 100 people down there at the new Facebook Meta server. It’s pitiful.”
Previtera told the House Transportation Committee he’s been an auto emission testing technician since 1984. “This bill’s been brought forth based on the particular requirement of carbon monoxide, and it hasn’t taken into account the other emissions,” which also “present a danger to us all,” he said.
“I have about 670 signatures here of sheets that people have signed who are actually getting emissions tests and want this program to carry on,” he said. “Despite the fact that you may think people don’t want this program, they actually do. People are concerned about the air quality here in the Treasure Valley.”
Tracy Rose said, “Not only am I an emissions technician, but I was also a registered nurse in the state of Idaho for 15 years.” She said she focuses on the science, and the vehicle testing program made the valley’s air cleaner. “Care for your constituents,” she told the lawmakers. “Care for your state.”
Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, testified in favor of the bill, telling the panel, “One of the nice things about being around long enough in this Capitol building is when you can live long enough to actually see a promise kept.” Back in 2009, he said, “We made a promise that we would come back to the Legislature if the program was no longer necessary.”
“We have an improved transportation system,” LaBeau said. “The road-building is better. … We have an electrification of the vehicle fleet. Things are far more efficient than what they were.”
The bill, SB 1254a, would repeal the 2008 laws that passed after northern Ada County was declared a federal non-attainment area for its then-high levels of carbon monoxide pollution, setting up vehicle emission testing programs that followed for Canyon County and Kuna. The end of the Ada County program, which started in 1984, would be contingent on the showing that the area’s air has met certain requirements over time, and repeal of local ordinances in Ada County, Boise, Meridian, Star, Eagle and Garden City authorizing the testing program, which those localities would have the option to continue.
The state Department of Environmental Quality anticipates the carbon monoxide requirements will be met.
Opponents called the move premature and said the region’s air quality issues haven’t all been solved.
“I think it’s important that we … base any decisions on published reports, instead of on unpublished reports,” Eliza Walton, a legislative fellow with the Idaho Conservation League, told the committee.
Previtera said it's obvious that the valley still has air quality issues. "You can see all the stuff in the air," he said. "Having been in the auto repair field and emission testing since 1984, I think they're pushing things at an accelerated rate without considering the air quality in the Treasure Valley."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, cited written testimony submitted to the committee by Kent Goldthorpe, a current Ada County Highway District commissioner and former executive director of the Ada County Air Quality Board. Goldthorpe wrote that in November, a DEQ official during a presentation to COMPASS discussed moving an air quality monitor during a spike in particulate pollutant readings, to bring down a high reading.
“I believe the bill you are going to consider should be held in committee until such time as our particulate levels can be shown to stay in attainment without moving monitors,” Goldthorpe wrote.
Gannon joined the panel’s two other minority Democrats in voting against the bill, while all majority Republicans on the committee voted to advance it to the full House with a favorable recommendation.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the bill’s House sponsor, told the committee that when IACI contacted him to say the group was backing removal of the testing program, “I was thrilled to see this day come forward.”
The bill is co-sponsored by nearly every Republican legislator from Ada and Canyon counties.
Vehicle emission testing stations are largely run by private operators; if the program ends, they’d be out of business. According to COMPASS, the regional transportation planning authority, there are currently 42 public emission testing stations in Ada County and 18 in Canyon County.
Under the bill, the testing programs would end July 1, 2023.
The bill sets up a replacement program allowing the Legislature to recommend initiating regional air quality councils if pollution problems arise in any region of the state.