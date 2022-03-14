BOISE — More than two years after the minimum age for smoking or vaping rose to 21 nationally, a divided Idaho House on Monday narrowly passed a bill to make state law match up; it currently still sets a minimum age of 18. The Senate-passed bill now goes to the governor’s desk.
The House voted 39-26 in favor of SB 1284, but only after much debate.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said the bill was “brought to us by the Senate who was literally saying we were crazy for trying to put some restrictions on pornography, or libraries,” and that senators are “now telling us that we can't put restrictions on pornography for children, but we can stop 18-year-olds from buying cigarettes.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “It just seems to me that if you're old enough to do adult things like vote, you ought to be able to be old enough to make choices for yourself just like all of us do. … I'm just simply saying that this bill is not necessary.”
The bill was proposed this year by the tobacco industry and supported by Idaho retailers, who said the differences between state and federal laws causes confusion and confrontation in stores. Idaho stores are subject to the federal law and have been required to sell only to those who are at least 21 since 2019.
After several comments about how 18-year-olds are considered “adult” enough to serve in the military, Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, the bill’s House sponsor, said, “Those same people who have the right to fight for our country at age 18 don't have the ability to buy alcohol in the United States on the voluntary basis until age 21. I think you could agree with me that some things are just flat adult products.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “Youth vaping is an absolute scourge. It is all over our high schools. It is all over our junior high schools. It's incredibly dangerous. … I think the difference between an 18 and a 21 age cutoff is very substantial, extremely substantial in terms of impacting access for these kids.”
Penalties for violations wouldn’t change from the current law that now applies to those under 18. Minors who possess or use tobacco or vaping products can face an infraction with a fine of $17.50. They can also be ordered by a court to participate in awareness programs or perform related community service.
The law contains a fine of up to $200 for minors who sell or distribute the products, or who use or provide false identification. Repeat offenses on those counts could be punishable as misdemeanors.
Last year, similar legislation, proposed by Idaho retailers, passed the Senate but died in the House. In 2020, a similar bill was proposed by state health officials; it died in the Senate on a 10-22 vote. Versions of the same bill proposed in both 2018 and 2017 never made it out of Senate committees.
If Gov. Brad Little signs SB 1284 into law, it’ll take effect July 1.