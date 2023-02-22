Support Local Journalism


BOISE — As Idaho struggles to be able to get the needed ingredients for lethal injections, a lawmaker is proposing that the state bring back the firing squad as an alternative.

The House Ways and Means Committee introduced the legislation Wednesday morning.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics.

