BOISE — With no debate, the Idaho House on Monday voted to send legislation to the governor’s desk to lay the groundwork to end Treasure Valley vehicle emission testing on July 1, 2023.
The bill, SB 1254a passed on a 62-5 vote; just five Boise Democrats opposed it. The bill is co-sponsored by nearly every Republican legislator from Ada and Canyon counties.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the House, “In 2009, I lost this fight on the floor and I was pretty disgusted, but they told me if they ever needed to repeal this program they would, and that’s exactly what this bill does.”
It would repeal the laws that passed after northern Ada County was declared a federal non-attainment area for its then-high levels of carbon monoxide pollution, setting up vehicle emission testing programs that followed in 2009 for Canyon County and Kuna.
The end of the Ada County program, which started in 1984, would be contingent on a showing to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the area’s air has met certain requirements over time, and repeal of local ordinances in Ada County, Boise, Meridian, Star, Eagle and Garden City authorizing the testing program, which those localities would have the option to continue.
The state Department of Environmental Quality anticipates the carbon monoxide requirements will be met.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.