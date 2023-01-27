Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, is looking to reduce how many tax benefits data centers can take.

Currently, the only data center in Idaho is planned to be located in Kuna. The giant facility will house information technology (IT) for Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and other media properties. Crews broke ground on the building in September 2022. 

Recommended for you

Load comments