BOISE — A bill requiring Idaho cities over 100,000 people to elect city council members by districts is headed for a final vote on the Senate floor.
Idaho’s Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday passed the bill, brought by Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian. Only Democratic Sens. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, and Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, opposed.
Proponents of the bill argue this would create more diverse councils, instead of allowing residents who all live in the same neighborhood to make decisions. Opponents said this is overriding local control and would lower turnout because residents would be able to vote for one city council member every four years, instead of three city council members every two years.
Only Boise and Meridian have a high enough population to be impacted by this bill, but with a population of roughly 93,000, Nampa is not far from qualifying. The bill would not remove elected officials who are already in office, but require cities to establish districts in time for the next election.
Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, presented the bill to the committee, and argued it would allow people who live on the fringes of Boise to have more say in government. For example, he said the city council ignored his West Boise neighborhood’s concerns about a development off of Eagle Road after multiple appeals a few years ago.
“Everyone has a right to have their vote matter,” Winder said. “We have disenfranchised a majority of the citizens of Idaho for too long.”
The only two people who testified against the bill were Boise City Attorney Jayme Sullivan and City Council Member Lisa Sánchez. All but one of Boise City Council members live in the North End or the East End, but Sánchez argued splitting the city up into districts would not necessarily mean more diverse views. She told the committee she lives in the North End, but she is a renter and different than the rest of council.
"My fear is if we turn to this district process we’re going to limit the voices who are able to sit at the dais,” she said. “We do need diversity and perspective, and I don’t think that is limited by geography.”
Sullivan spoke on behalf of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the rest of the city council. She told the committee the city should be allowed time to listen to the community and determine if this is something a majority of residents want to see and then allow the city to make the change themselves, instead of being forced by the state.
Karen Danley, an unsuccessful 2019 city council candidate who ran on a platform of creating districts for city council, argued the bill is necessary to make the city government more reflective of Boise as a whole, in order to create better policy.
“It would be ideal if cities took the initiative to transform into districts themselves,” she said. “However, often when there is a concentration of power it is unlikely to expect current city council members to change the election process because of their conflict of interest.”
Stennett was the only member of the committee to debate the bill, which she said would limit residents’ voting choices and opportunities to cast a ballot instead of creating more freedom. She was also concerned about waiting for the results of the current census before passing this legislation, despite Winder’s interpretation that the bill language as written would allow it to not be implemented until the final count is completed.
“This is an unprecedented move,” she said. “No state has ever told a city to do this in this fashion before, so I think a little bit of time to make sure we’re clear about this when we know who all it would impact is more appropriate.”