BOISE — The bill for the Legislature’s private legal team defending the state’s abortion laws against multiple lawsuits, in addition to the defense of the laws already provided by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, has now topped a quarter-million dollars.

Taxpayers are paying the bills, which, according to records obtained under the Idaho Public Records Act, add up to $276,495 so far. Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder hired Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue specifically on the Legislature’s behalf.

