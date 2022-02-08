BOISE — Legislation that lays the groundwork for ending all vehicle emission testing in the Treasure Valley on July 1, 2023, won unanimous support from a Senate committee on Tuesday, with backers saying the valley’s air quality already has been sufficiently cleaned up.
Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, told the Senate Transportation Committee, “Right now when you have 97% compliance in both counties … we don’t feel like this program is justifiable any more. It needs to go away.”
SB 1254 is sponsored by Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, the Transportation Committee chair; Todd Lakey, R-Nampa; and Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. It’s co-sponsored by nearly every Republican legislator from Ada and Canyon counties.
The bill would repeal the 1984 laws that set up the vehicle emission testing program after northern Ada County was declared a federal non-attainment area for its then-high levels of carbon monoxide pollution, along with the later program that followed for Canyon County and Kuna. However, ending the testing program in Ada County would still be contingent on several other steps: Successful submission by the state of a new study to the Environmental Protection Agency in the next year showing that the area’s air has met certain requirements over time; and repeal of local ordinances in Ada County, Boise, Meridian, Star, Eagle and Garden City authorizing the testing program, which those localities would have the option to continue.
“We anticipate EPA approval,” said Tiffany Floyd, air quality division administrator for the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Vehicle emission testing stations are largely run by private operators; if the program were to end, they’d be out of business. According to COMPASS, the regional transportation planning authority, there are currently 42 public emission testing stations in Ada County and 18 in Canyon County.
Matt Stoll, executive director of both COMPASS and Ada County’s Air Quality Board, said, “We have a quarterly station owner meeting. The ones that have attended have been somewhat shell-shocked. Some have been frustrated by it. Quite frankly, I have been warning them this was likely coming for the past two years.”
Stoll noted that if Idaho were to end its Ada County vehicle testing program before meeting the EPA’s standards, it could risk all the federal transportation funding for the region, from highway funding to local road funding to federal funds for public transit and pathways. “There’s a big hammer that they’ve got,” he said.
Canyon County had little development in 1984 and wasn’t subject to the non-attainment designation for Ada County. In the mid-2000s, the state passed legislation creating the Treasure Valley Air Quality Council, charged with heading off any new non-attainment violations in the valley. That led to the recommendation for valley-wide emission testing, including in Canyon County. The state DEQ operates the testing program for Canyon County.
Den Hartog told the committee, “We’ve had a number of things that have happened over the last decade or more that have led us to this point. We’ve had vehicle fleet turnover … so we have newer vehicles on the road. Those produce fewer emissions. … There’s been a lot of work on the industry side related to some of our different companies that operate here in the Treasure Valley that has significantly reduced emissions in our airshed here in the Treasure Valley.”
LaBeau said today’s vehicles run cleaner, and the testing program isn’t making enough difference any more. “Our organization was one of the catalysts behind the Ada County program as well as the creator of the Canyon County program,” he told the committee. “We told the Legislature that we would come back and indicate when this program was no longer necessary. … This program is no longer necessary in order to deal with the air quality issues of this particular valley or other areas in the state of Idaho. And that’s primarily because … the quality of the vehicle fleet and the electrification of the vehicle fleet has dramatically changed the way that the vehicle emissions testing programs actually work.”
The bill sets up a replacement program allowing the DEQ to recommend initiating regional air quality councils if pollution problems arise in any region of the state. LaBeau said options to address air pollution in the future include things like high-occupancy vehicle lanes and investment in public transportation.
Jonathan Oppenheimer, external relations director for the Idaho Conservation League, was the only one to testify against the bill at Tuesday’s hearing. “While we recognize … there has been forward progress relative to vehicle emissions, we remain concerned that it’s premature to remove some of these requirements,” he said. “We are concerned about ozone levels,” he said, which are a different type of air pollutant also tied to vehicle emissions along with industrial operations and other sources.
Stoll said neither COMPASS nor the Air Quality Board has taken a position on the bill. “The way the board chair explained it to me, we implement whatever the federal government requires and what the state Legislature says,” he told the Idaho Press. “We’re an implementing agency.”
Floyd said DEQ’s data shows carbon monoxide levels in vehicle emissions have dropped significantly, to the point that the vehicle testing program is no longer worth it. She told the committee that “exceptional events” like wildfires are excluded from the air pollution measurements.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, had lots of questions about the change, but in the end, voted with the rest of the committee to advance the bill to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
“This is really important, because I live here and I have constituents that are concerned, because it’s hard to understand,” she said. “But it sounds like what I’m hearing is because of the change in technology and the updating in vehicles … it’s basically reducing our emissions anyway,” rendering continuing the current program “not cost effective.”
Wintrow said she was pleased to hear from both LaBeau and Floyd that future air quality efforts could include other measures, from public transit to investing in infrastructure to serve electric vehicles. “That would be great,” she said. “We’re seeing so many more electric vehicles on the road.”
While there could still be several steps to end emission testing in Ada County, if SB 1254 passes, Canyon County testing would end on July 1, 2023. "It pretty much seals the deal in Canyon County," Stoll said.
To become law, SB 1254 still would need passage in the full Senate, to clear a House committee and pass the full House, and to receive the governor’s signature.