A cyclist rides along Eighth Street in downtown Boise in this 2021 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Ada County Highway District gave the go-ahead to add bike access between the Boise River Greenbelt and the North End, bringing more changes to the increased accessibility renaissance Eighth Street has undergone in recent years.

The recommendation was for the commission to adopt modified concept A, which includes “raised and protected bike lanes in both directions,” on Eighth Street between Franklin and Union streets, said Justin Lucas, Deputy Director of Plans and Projects.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

