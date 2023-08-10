The Boise Bicycle Project is taking its tools and mechanical knowledge on the road this weekend — this time to the Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa.
The BBP's mobile Fix-it volunteers and staff will be at the welcome center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and on Aug. 26, according to a press release. The free event is open to the refugee community as well as the community at large in an "effort to create more access to transportation while also promoting personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling," the release said.
“The Mobile Fix-it program is a free pop-up bicycle repair program, where we teach young people how to fix their own bicycles," BBP Programs Director Devin McComas said in the release. "This year we aim to have over 50 stops in the greater Boise area and fix over 1,000 bicycles for free."
The Ukrainian Welcome Center opened last year when Idaho began accepting humanitarian parolees from Ukraine after Russia invaded the country.
Humanitarian parolees do not have access to refugee resources and benefits from state department-funded resettlement agencies like the Agency for New Americans and the International Rescue Committee. This means they can’t get help from these agencies for things like housing, transportation or education, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The goal of the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees is to organize local resources for these parolees, essentially filling the gap in resources for those who have had to leave their war-torn homes, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“We continue to be grateful for the organizations that contribute to the well-being of our community,” Tina Polishchuk, director of the welcome center, said in the release, “and ensure that our community and clients have access to transportation.”