Boise Bicycle Project 3

Wesley Labor, 35, works to repair a bicycle in the workshop at Boise Bicycle Project on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise Bicycle Project is taking its tools and mechanical knowledge on the road this weekend — this time to the Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa. 

The BBP's mobile Fix-it volunteers and staff will be at the welcome center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and on Aug. 26, according to a press release. The free event is open to the refugee community as well as the community at large in an "effort to create more access to transportation while also promoting personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling," the release said. 

Recommended for you

Load comments