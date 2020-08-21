On Wednesday evening, St. Luke’s health care workers were met with some unusual — and furry — fans. At shift change, three miniature horses clad in superhero capes, saluted the employees, honoring their “health care heroes” as they walked in and out of work from the parking garage.
Sherry Iverson, director of patient and family support services at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, said the little horses are no strangers to the hospital setting. In the past, they’ve come to cheer up pediatric patients in the chemo ward and others.
But this was the first time they came to show support for adult health care workers on the line in the COVID-19 fight.
“They were wearing capes and helped cheer the workers on,” Iverson said, adding that just looking at the creatures evokes smiles. “They’re very, very calm. The littlest one, Sophie, is actually littler than my golden retriever,” she said. “She was wearing Build-A-Bear shoes — that’s how little her feet are.”
Iverson said many who witnessed the tiny horse parade were visibly touched.
“We saw tears in some of their eyes,” she said. “It really meant a lot. They bring a smile to your face.”
Laurie Bell remembers the exact moment she decided to start her joy-giving nonprofit, Mini Joys. “I was watching Animal Planet,” Bell said. “I’ll never forget that day.”
The show she was watching centered around a hospital roomful of children who had cancer. They were being visited — and cheered up — by some miniature horses. “Almost every single kid didn’t have a hair on their head,” Bell said. “I listened to their laughter … saw their joy. When I stopped crying I just realized … there was nothing like this in the Valley. I started researching mini horses.”
Bell, now the executive director of Mini Joys, said when she started out in ‘08, the practice of using miniature horses to cheer people up was pretty new, but now “it’s everywhere.” She said that nonprofits like hers have sprung up across the country because “they found these sweet little animals can do great things.”
Bell’s “Mini Joys” mission is “to spread joy, hope and healing using the help of sweet, gentle, loving miniature horses,” it says on the website, to “anyone facing physical, mental or emotional challenges.” There is a Mini Ranch in the northwest Boise foothills for onsite visits and programs. Mini Joys also make many field trips, visiting special needs classrooms or groups of at-risk youth.
“We work with children, teens, and families who are facing extremely difficult challenges and deep grief,” Bell said in a statement. “We would never tell them to simply ‘choose joy.’ … Instead, we seek to help them make connections and find a sense of belonging so they are no longer feeling alone.”
Bell said the nonprofit’s programs can help point those in need to finding purpose and value. “We want them to get to a place where they know and understand that they are truly cared for, and that this world is a better place because they are in it.”
Bell, with 21 years of elementary school teaching experience, said she first saw the power of horses on some of her challenged students and now is able to see her miniature horses bring a smile to as many as they can. “Normally, we’d be getting ready to be going back to school,” Bell said, “but COVID has put a stop to that. For now.”
The nonprofit also has a teaching program and uses the horses as teaching tools. “We also love to visit seniors,” Bell said. “COVID has also put a damper on that.”
Today, she has five miniature horses, “all Idahoans,” she said. “The first one I bought in Nampa. Two of them are from Emmett and two are from Parma.” In addition there is a goat and a “sassy” donkey.
She recalls one little girl, Claire, who was battling terminal cancer. “She came out and pet every single miniature. But who did she absolutely fall in love with? The ornery donkey, Hope. They bonded.” Bell said Claire came as often as she could to see her friend. “She would sing to the donkey and rubbed her ear.” At Claire’s funeral, Bell was touched even further. “They mentioned her love of the little sassy donkey and talked about how much it meant to Claire. We just said it was Claire’s donkey. … That’s what keeps me going.”