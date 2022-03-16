BOISE — The higher education budget cleared the Idaho House Wednesday on its first try, as lawmakers rejected charges from two state representatives that state universities are actually engaged in “higher indoctrination.”
The key budget bill’s passage capped a wild day at the state Legislature, as lawmakers push hard to wrap up their session by the end of next week. The House also, for a second time, overwhelmingly rejected a resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area; nearly killed a full-day kindergarten bill before opting to put off the debate until Friday; and a divided House committee voted to send a complex new bill from Rep. Mike Moyle, 27 pages long with 61 sections, making changes in property taxes and funding for public defense, on to the full House for debate without a hearing.
“If we’re going to get it done this year, we have to get it moving,” declared Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
Meanwhile, the Senate voted 29-6 in favor of legislation to hire three new attorneys to serve as in-house counsel for the state Land Board, rather than have the Idaho Attorney General’s Office provide legal counsel to the board, of which the attorney general is a member. A Senate panel killed major liquor license reform legislation sought by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, after various groups couldn’t agree on amendments. And the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to transfer another $100 million in state general funds to the Idaho Transportation Department for road construction projects, to sub in for $100 million of the money previously approved for $325 million in bonding for road-construction projects.
“We had excess funds, and we decided, why bond if we’ve got the cash?” JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said after the vote, adding, “That money accumulated because of other things that we moved around.”
The joint budget committee has undercut the governor’s recommended spending level on a number of fronts; some of the largest are declining to fund a $6.8 million request from the Idaho State Police to buy a helicopter, and declining to fund a $10 million innovation initiative from the state Division of Human Resources. Also, the revenue estimate set by the joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee, and adopted by JFAC for budgeting purposes, was millions higher than the estimate Gov. Brad Little used to craft his budget proposal.
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, said, “Just a combination of those things freed up some cash. This was obviously a good way to use it.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the Senate co-chair of JFAC, called the move “an opportunity to fund something as we go rather than go out and borrow.”
Most of the Statehouse drama Wednesday was in the House, which for the past two years has rejected the higher education budget on the first try, demanding cuts amid criticisms of public higher education. But late Wednesday afternoon, amid parliamentary maneuvers forcing numerous bills to be read in full by House clerks, the higher education budget passed on a 46-22 vote. The bill, HB 776, now moves to the Senate, where it’s likely to pass.
Opponents including Reps. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, railed against state colleges and universities. “My comments are based on our continuing funding of institutions which insist on peddling an ideology repugnant to the American traditional values,” Barbieri told the House. He read from an email about job postings for professors that mentioned addressing “diversity and inclusion,” and said he believed that meant “progressive-thinking ideologists” were being encouraged to apply.
At least two other House members tried to ask Barbieri questions about his claims, but he repeatedly declined to answer.
Nate said, “What we’re getting is a creep toward higher indoctrination.” He called for slashing university budgets because he said they’re turning into “social justice activism centers.”
“I think we should reject this budget, come back with a better one that sends that message,” Nate declared.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, the House sponsor of the budget bill, noted that lawmakers last year cut $2.5 million in state funding from the higher education budget to send a message about concerns over things like critical race theory, and that money hasn’t been restored. The budget for next year, he said, focused on keeping undergraduate resident tuition flat for a third year, and fully funding the cost of the Legislature’s decisions on raises for state employees through a fund shift from the state general fund.
To accomplish both those aims, he said, “We had to find other reductions in a lot of other locations.” Among other provisions, the budget dips into the higher education stabilization fund, a rainy-day fund, for $4 million to help fund the budget for next year.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, noted that all four universities’ leaders submitted letters to lawmakers pledging to follow state policies, and inviting lawmakers to visit classrooms. “I will tell you that this is a good budget,” she told the House. “I would really encourage your green light.”
Here are some other highlights of the extremely busy 66th legislative day of this year’s session:
SNRA 50th Anniversary
The House, for a second time, killed a resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, voting it down on a 22-45 vote, even after a line that some representatives said they found objectionable was removed. Blanksma led the debate against the new version of the resolution, telling the House, “This is not a celebration of wilderness in the state of Idaho. This is a celebration of the federal government’s overreach in management. … What you’re voting for here is to celebrate federal land management of what should be Idaho state lands. I want you to understand that. This is supporting 50 years of federal state land management.”
Nate also spoke out against the new resolution, HCR 51. “I’m surprised that this bill is here again,” he said. “The House has spoken once.”
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said, “This Sawtooth National Recreation Area is in District 8, that’s my district. This particular county has 97% federally management land. … This county has no tax base because of the federal government mismanagement of our lands.”
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, said, “What we have before us is a straight resolution honoring the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the fine folks who have worked there over the last 50 years.” The SNRA was created by a bipartisan act of Congress sponsored by Idaho’s entire congressional delegation in 1972; it’s marking the milestone anniversary this year with numerous events and celebrations. Burns said that area was under federal management long before 1972, going back to the 1890s. “I’m just trying to honor some hard workers and some beautiful land in our state,” he said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, urged support for the resolution. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t stand up for our gorgeous and amazing Sawtooth National Recreation Area,” she told the House. ”I have never seen anything so gorgeous and amazing in my life.”
The Senate had passed the first version of the resolution on a voice vote.
FULL-DAY KINDERGARTEN
The House was in the midst of a decidedly negative debate on SB 1373, the Senate-passed literacy and full-day kindergarten bill Wednesday morning, when it suddenly went at ease for an extended pause. After that, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked for unanimous consent to put off the rest of the debate until Friday.
The debate didn’t start off well. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the requirement for full reading of the bill, usually a formality, forcing House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin to read the full text of the six-page bill in its entirety, including long columns of numbers.
Then, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, debated against the bill, saying she didn’t like this version, though she cosponsored full-day kindergarten legislation last year. And Nate weighed in, saying he favored “school choice” including state funding for private schools instead. “The system is broken,” he said. “I don’t think we can keep putting money into a broken system.”
After the debate was halted and the House had gone to lunch, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told Idaho Education News, “It was in trouble, I believe. There was too much confusion.”
Bedke said the two-day pause is designed to give lawmakers more time to study the issue before casting their vote. “Everybody’s going to take a little pause on this one,” he said.
NEW PROPERTY TAX BILL
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted 9-6 to send a complex new bill, 27 pages long with 61 sections, making changes in property taxes and funding for public defense and for cities’ and counties’ revenue-sharing funds from the state sales tax, to the full House for a vote without a hearing.
Moyle proposed the bill, saying the House earlier passed his bill, HB 735, changing the funding source for public defense in Idaho, and it’s sitting on the Senate side. “There’s been some concerns from some of our friends on the Senate side,” he said. “Decided we’d better have something in the hopper in case they don’t pass that bill.”
The new bill, he said, which doesn’t yet have a bill number, would provide $50 million in property tax relief, compared to the $40 million from HB 735.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, asked Moyle, “I’m just curious: What is the cities’ position on this bill vs. the previous one?”
“I have no idea,” Moyle responded. “I haven’t talked to ‘em about it.”
He told the committee, “It changes the funding source ... where the revenues come. Under the old bill, it was shared equally between the cities and counties.” The new bill, he said, would tap counties’ portion of state revenue-sharing for the public defense costs, while also requiring cities to reduce their property tax budgets by half the amount of increased revenue-sharing money they receive from the state each year, with the aim of property tax relief. It also leaves intact revenue sharing for other types of taxing districts, which the earlier bill didn’t do.
“The cities in this bill will at least have to give some property tax relief with any new revenue,” Moyle said. His earlier bill tapped cities’ portion of revenue-sharing for half the costs of public defense, though that’s a county expense, not a city expense; the overall aim of the bill was described as shifting the funding burden for public defense from counties to the state to provide property tax relief. It also makes changes to specific types of property tax levies.
Gestrin said, “This helps some of my counties.” He moved to introduce the new bill. Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, made a substitute motion to introduce the bill and send it straight to the full House without a hearing.
Necochea said, “This bill is complex, and when we passed the other version of it, we heard it and then we voted on it (in the full House), I don’t know, a couple hours later. I would support the original motion. I would very much appreciate a hearing. There are stakeholders who are impacted, we haven’t heard from them and don’t know where they stand.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, asked Moyle, “What is the, I guess, the imperative of getting something through this year?”
Moyle responded, “Property taxes are a problem, and the bigger bills, like (HB) 741, (which would have raised the sales tax), aren’t going to make it because of the concerns and the complexities. This is not a complex bill.”
But when Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, asked Moyle to explain which sections of the bill take effect when, Moyle said, “It’ll take a while, because there’s so many sections of the bill. … A bunch of those sections are repealed that deal with indigent care, that happens right away. … Some happen at the end. … There are 61 sections in this bill.”
LAND BOARD ATTORNEYS
The Idaho Senate passed legislation Wednesday to hire three new attorneys to serve as in-house counsel for the state Land Board, rather than have the Idaho attorney general’s office provide legal counsel to the board, which includes the attorney general. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, the sponsor of SB 1372, said, “At the very least this creates the perception the attorney general’s office has an oversized influence on the Land Board as a whole. This bill simply places all constitutional officers that sit on the Land Board on an even playing field.”
The bill would require the hiring of a general counsel and two additional attorneys, plus a legal assistant, while also cutting the attorney general’s office staff by three positions; its fiscal note estimates the cost at $601,800, but says the Department of Lands’ dedicated funds could cover part of that, so there would be a savings to the state general fund in future years.
The move follows repeated, unsuccessful legislative attempts to force the Land Board and the Idaho Department of Lands to hire pricey private attorneys rather than follow the legal advice of the Idaho attorney general.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, debated against the bill, saying, “It’s constitutionally established how the Land Board is put together, and the attorney general is in the Constitution as being a part of this. … This bill would be far more costly.”
“I keep hearing there’s a ‘perceived conflict of interest,’” she said. “I’m wondering if this ‘perceived conflict’ is just because industry isn’t getting its way. I won’t be voting for this bill.”
After passing 29-6, the bill now heads to the House side.
LIQUOR LICENSE REFORM
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold SB 1383, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge’s proposed reform of Idaho’s liquor licensing laws, in committee, killing it for the session. That followed an extensive public hearing on the bill last week and two delays pending possible amendments. “It’s a big lift, it’s a big hill to climb,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, complimenting Lodge for her efforts. “I think there’s a lot of times when we look at legislation and say maybe it’s not quite there, but the intention is right, the need is certainly there to have some modifications and some change.”
Lodge, who chairs the committee, said of the current system, “It’s not fair, it’s not fair to the rural areas, it’s not fair to our tourist areas, and those are some things that need to be done. But we will continue to work, and hope that next year, early, in a non-election year, that we can bring some answers to you at that time.”
RURAL EDUCATOR INCENTIVE
Legislation to create incentives for teachers to stay in rural Idaho districts headed to the governor’s desk after years of work by Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a longtime teacher and third-term lawmaker who is retiring after this year; and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who also is a longtime teacher.
If the governor signs SB 1290, the Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program would allow qualified teachers in rural or disadvantaged Idaho schools to apply for funds toward educational loan repayment or additional degrees or certifications. They’d be eligible for up to $1,500 in the first year, $2,500 the second year, $3,500 the third year and $4,500 the fourth year they continued teaching in the district. Funding would be dependent upon appropriation by the Legislature.