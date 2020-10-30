BOISE — Last week, Big City Coffee, a downtown Boise business, closed its recently opened Boise State University campus location after students protested the owner, Sarah Fendley, due to her support of law enforcement.
It remains unclear what was said in a meeting between BSU administrators and Fendley that resulted in Big City Coffee canceling its university contract. What's clear is Big City Coffee was unpopular among a faction of students at BSU. Faced with student protests and a lack of public support from the university, Fendley ended her contract and closed the campus coffee shop less than two months after opening.
Fendley declined an interview request for this story.
The conflict between BSU students and Fendley — which this week became political fodder for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative think tank that accuses BSU of liberal bias — stems from displays of a pro-law enforcement symbol at Big City Coffee's downtown location. At various times since 2016, Fendley displayed flags and a sticker representing the "thin blue line," a controversial movement that's been associated with support for law enforcement but also with the blue lives matter movement, a show of unity among police officers as a response to Black Lives Matter.
When Fendley decided to display thin blue line symbols at her business it was an expression of her support for law enforcement, according to her fiancé, Kevin Holtry, a Boise police officer who was paralyzed after being shot five times on duty in 2016. Fendley displayed thin blue line flags in 2016 after five Dallas police officers were killed in an ambush, Holtry said — Fendley and Holtry were friends at the time, he said. Fendley continues to support law enforcement because she has a firefighter brother and her fiancé is a "wounded officer," Holtry said.
"She likes her first responders, loves her country, etc.," Holtry said.
Nothing indicating a pro-police sentiment was displayed at the Big City Coffee on campus, Holtry said.
Word of Fendley's views spread on campus around the time Big City Coffee opened in early September in the Albertson's Library — it replaced Starbucks, which ended its BSU contract after the spring semester. Members of BSU's Inclusive Excellence Student Council, a student government committee that aims to fulfill the needs of underrepresented groups on campus, expressed concerns that Fendley's support for law enforcement would send "a poor message to black students" and "silence students."
"Big City is very supportive of the Thin Blue Line which we know is not supportive of people of color," said Alyssa Wainaina at a September Inclusive Excellence Student Council meeting. "I believe that they should have never been brought to campus and if it can be reversed it should be."
The thin blue line has become a schismatic symbol, drawing different interpretations from opposing sides of the political spectrum. Earlier this year, former interim Boise Police Chief Winegar forbade officers from displaying thin blue line symbolism in public. He said the policy was conflicting for him because he believes the thin blue line represents “dedication, sacrifice, and history," but it has become a divisive symbol for some and must be removed.
It's not the first time BSU students have protested a campus restaurant over a political stance. In 2012, students petitioned to have Chik-fil-A, a company owned by an outspoken same-sex marriage opponent, removed from campus. In a similar fashion, student government officers in the last two months urged BSU administrators to cancel its contract with Big City Coffee, if feasible, and to include students in future campus dining decisions.
The conflict came to a head last week, when BSU administrators had "several conversations" with Fendley in an attempt to facilitate a dialogue between the students and Big City Coffee, said Lauren Griswold, BSU's associate vice president for communications, marketing and creative strategy.
"Unfortunately they didn't show any interest in taking that path and having that dialogue," Griswold said.
Holtry, who attended multiple meetings with university officials, gave a different account. He said the Big City Coffee owner asked the administrators to issue a statement backing the coffee shop in light of student protests, to which there was no reply from the administrators. That's when Fendley decided to end her university contract.
"Sarah agreed to part ways because she knew she wasn't going to get the support from Boise State," he said. "It all comes down to the fact that she supports police."
When asked for a transcript or recording of the exchange, neither BSU nor Holtry could provide any. It was not a public meeting, Griswold said.
Fendley invested tens of thousands of dollars in the campus coffee shop, Holtry said, and she hired at least a couple dozen student employees, who were let go when the shop closed.
This week, outrage on campus shifted to outrage online. On Wednesday, an article from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, entitled "BSU shutters pro-police coffee shop; owner engaged to Boise cop shot fives time on duty," ignited an internet firestorm. The article led some to speculate that BSU administrators played a role in the coffee shop closure.
Rep. Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton), while sharing the article on Facebook, said, "Why are our universities so big on the anti-police narrative as well as wanting to financially harm a small business?" followed by "#DefundBSU".
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has bitterly campaigned against BSU in recent years, slinging accusations the university promotes a "radical social justice agenda" and attempting to dissuade lawmakers from increasing higher education funding. Wednesday's article chided "left-wing cancel culture" for claiming "a victim" at BSU.
BSU responded late Wednesday saying, “At no time did the administration at Boise State ask Big City Coffee to leave campus. At no time did the administration ask Big City Coffee to compromise the owner’s First Amendment rights.”