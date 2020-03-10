BOISE — Dave Bieter, Boise's former four-term mayor, is joining a Boise commercial real estate developer roughly two months after leaving office.
Bieter is joining Dave Wali at the Gardner Company, the development firm responsible for major downtown Boise projects like the Zions Bank Building and the underground transportation hub, among others. Bieter lost in December's runoff election against Lauren McLean.
Bieter continues to serve on the board of Boise's urban renewal agency, Capital City Development Corporation.
The former mayor of Boise told KTVB that he will be focusing on low-income housing as an urban renewal board member. He'll now sit across the table from McClean, who recently appointed herself to the board. Bieter said that won't be an issue.
"I appointed her to City Council, I appointed her to CCDC, almost a decade of being in that context," he said.
During KTVB's interview with Bieter in the Zion Bank Building's lobby, where the Garner Company is located, people stopped by to greet him and discuss their relationship with him.
Wali told KTVB that Bieter will be great in his new position.
"His past experience in leadership roles across the Valley is very important and can be very useful in deciding what to do next," Wali said.
