BOISE — Mayor Dave Bieter will not be looking to regulate short-term rentals in Boise after all.
On Wednesday, Bieter further backed down from his September call to regulate short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs. The pitch was aimed at easing the growing affordability crisis and keeping more units open for Boise residents.
In October, after a city survey showed most respondents opposed the changes, Bieter said he would form an advisory group to determine the city’s next steps for tightening regulations on short-term rentals. Bieter announced Wednesday that a path forward will not be possible.
“Dozens of conversations with residents have made it clear moving forward on this very complex issue just is not possible,” Bieter said in a press release. “We have no policies currently in place and I don’t believe a task force can be successful. Moreover, even with enforcing such regulations consensus would be futile.”
The original pitch included:
- Owners of rentals must live on the property.
- All new short-term rental properties must be registered with the city.
- Only one short-term rental allowed per taxable residential property.
- All short-term rentals must comply with the city’s development code standards.
Roughly 1,200 people answered a city survey after Bieter proposed the policy. Of those respondents, 67% opposed any changes to the short-term rental ordinance, with only 28% in favor. The remaining 5% were neutral or wanted more information.
City Council President Lauren McLean, who is running against Bieter in a hotly contested Dec. 3 runoff election, called out Bieter for changing his mind on the issue.
“He’s long said that the city can’t act on this issue, then proposed an aggressive slate of regulations, and now says he will pursue none of them and that ‘consensus is futile,’” she said in a press release. “I hope these choices are the result of earnest listening to residents and not a political calculation close to an election.”
Boise Regional Realtors came out strongly against Bieter’s proposal, calling it an infringement on private property rights. The organization said the city should instead use its existing code to address any issues. The group also endorsed Ada County Highway District Commission President Rebecca Arnold for Boise mayor in the Nov. 5 election. She came in third place out of seven candidates with 13.2% of the vote.
“We understand and appreciate the concerns of affordability, safety, and neighborhood nuisance violations that are trying to be addressed by the City, but this is the wrong approach,” BRR President Phil Mount said in a press release. “Instead of creating new regulations or restrictions, let’s use the code enforcement tools that are already in place should an issue arise, instead of singling out short-term rentals as the neighborhood scapegoat.”
Social media comments on the proposal had been positive. Boise Renters United, which advocates for tenants’ rights, encouraged members to write positive comments on the proposal to the city.
“It’s one thing to remove our limited and critical rental housing inventory for people who live here for local mom and pop operators — folks just making ends meet or helping with their kids college fund,” Lori Dicaire posted in the Boise Renters United Facebook group. “But as with any business, as it matures, operators scale-up so now we are seeing owners with large-scale operations of 5-20+ houses or out-of-state investors coming in who likely acquired the house by outbidding a local family just looking for a new home.”