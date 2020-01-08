BOISE — Wednesday was Mayor Lauren McLean’s first day on the job, and her office saw a change in staff overnight.
Since Tuesday, four of former Mayor Dave Bieter’s employees left the city’s payrolls, including:
- Communications Director Mike Journee
- Intergovernmental Affairs Director Amber Pence
- Mayor’s Office Administrative Assistant Tracy Hall Johnson
- Constituent Services Coordinator Jeffrey Janis
The city cannot comment on the nature of how employees left the city’s payrolls because it is a personnel matter, according to Community Engagement Director Adam Park. None of the departed employees could be reached for comment.
A list of employees in the mayor’s office provided to the Idaho Press Tuesday showed nine staff in the department, plus Bieter. A similar list Wednesday showed five employees and McLean.
Among those who stayed are:
- Chief Operating Officer Jade Riley
- Policy Advisor Robin Lee-Beusan
- Mayor’s Office Administrative Specialist Danielle Torres
- Director of Community Partnerships Wyatt Schroeder
Chief of Staff Courtney Washburn, former executive director of major McLean fundraiser Conservation Voters for Idaho, is a new addition to the team.
Pence, Bieter’s longtime lobbyist in the Idaho State Legislature, left the city in May to work on Bieter’s mayoral campaign. She was rehired by the city the day following Bieter’s loss on Dec. 4, a move McLean told BoiseDev.com “surprised” her.
Journee, who spoke to the media on Bieter's behalf nearly every day in his role as communications director, had worked for the city since November 2014. Previously, he worked as the Director of Advancement Communications at Boise State University, according to his LinkedIn page.
Bieter’s assistant, Johnson, worked for the mayor at the city since 2004, according to her LinkedIn page. Previously she worked as a scheduler on his 2003 mayoral campaign and as a legislative assistant at the Idaho State Senate.
Janis worked for Bieter since November 2014. There is no other work history listed on his LinkedIn page.