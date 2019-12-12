BOISE — A familiar face is back at Boise City Hall after the 2019 election season.
Amber Pence, who worked as outgoing Mayor Dave Bieter’s chief campaign fundraiser during his 2019 mayoral bid, returned as Boise’s director of intergovernmental affairs on Dec. 4, the day after Bieter lost the mayoral runoff election, as first reported by BoiseDev.com.
Pence initially left her lobbying position with the city in May to work on the campaign to reelect Bieter.
“With the legislative session just around the corner, Amber needed to come back to ensure issues important to the city and its residents are cued up and don’t get overlooked during the coming mayoral transition,” city spokesman Mike Journee said in a statement.
Mayor-elect Lauren McLean, the city council president, is set to take office in early January, when she will have hiring and firing authority over Pence. Pence’s current salary is $92,000 annually.
According to Boise State University Public Radio, Pence resigned from the city and used the last of her accrued vacation time from June 1 through June 28, while she worked for Bieter’s campaign. During that period, she contacted city staff six times about various unresolved city matters, the report said.
Journee told the radio station that was not in violation of city policy preventing employees from engaging in political activities while on duty and representing the city because there were no campaign-related topics in the emails.
McLean could not be reached for a statement prior to press time.
In a statement to BoiseDev.com, she said, “I was surprised that the current mayor made this rehire but ultimately it’s his decision. I expect that good work will be done in earnest between now and January 7 and look forward to a briefing on the upcoming legislative session.”