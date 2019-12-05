BOISE — Following a contentious mayoral runoff race, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter on Thursday issued a statement that congratulated his opponent, City Council President Lauren McLean, after she ousted him Tuesday to become the first woman elected mayor of Idaho's largest city.
"At the end of the day, I believe we both want what is best for Boise," said Bieter, who has been Boise's mayor for the past 16 years, in a prepared statement.
In the runoff election Tuesday, McLean earned 65.5% of the votes, while Bieter received 34.5%. Overall, 46,345 votes were cast, with McLean scoring a majority of 30,306 and Bieter receiving 15,998, according to unofficial results from Ada County Tuesday night.
McLean will be the first female mayor elected in the city's history, city spokesman Mike Journee said. Though the first woman elected to the post, she's not the first female mayor of Boise; Carolyn Terteling-Payne served for 11 months in the wake of the resignation of Brent Coles in 2003, but she was chosen by a vote of the city council, BoiseDev.com reports.
Bieter said in the statement he believes he and McLean "both want what is best for Boise," and listed combating homelessness with "thoughtful compassion," improving transportation, increasing affordable housing, protecting Boise outdoor spaces and fighting climate change as issues that share common ground on.
"It has been the honor of my life to serve as mayor of my hometown for the past 16 years," Bieter said in the press release. "The past 16 years have been a dream come true."
"Since I first walked into City Hall as mayor, I've returned every morning with one goal in mind — make Boise the most livable city in the country. There is no doubt we have made significant strides towards that goal by making Boise safer, cleaner, more prosperous, and more welcoming than we have ever been," he said.
"We launched this campaign because even though we've accomplished many things over the years, we know there's more to do," he said. "Even though the outcome of this election wasn't what we had hoped for, I will always be proud of the work we've done."
Bieter said he and his campaign team knocked on 85,000 doors, made 57,000 phone calls and sent 100,000 personal texts to Boise constituents. He called talking to all of these residents the "greatest achievement" of his campaign.
Bieter said he will continue working on behalf of the city and added, "Boise will always be in my heart."
McLean told the Idaho Press in a phone interview she is grateful for the work Bieter has put in through the past 16 years, and she looks forward to working with him during her transition into the mayor's office.
"I really am grateful to the mayor for his service," McLean said.
Boise reporter Margaret Carmel contributed to this report.