BOISE — President Joe Biden came to Boise on Monday for a briefing on wildfires at the National Interagency Fire Center, the first presidential visit to Idaho since then-President Barack Obama visited Boise State University in 2015.
Biden’s visit came just days after he announced plans for sweeping COVID-19 vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans; in vaccine-resistant Idaho, the announcement has drawn opposition including protesters near the site of Monday’s presidential visit and Gov. Brad Little’s announcement Friday that he’s exploring legal action against it. Idaho has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country; it also is experiencing one of the nation’s worst surges of the virus, with northern Idaho hospitals operating under Crisis Standards of Care that permit rationing of care amid scare resources.
But it was the wildfire situation, and related climate change issues, that drew Biden to Boise on Monday. His trip was part of a western swing that also was scheduled to include stops in Sacramento, Calif.; an aerial tour of the Caldor Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains; a campaign stop Monday evening with California Gov. Gavin Newson, who faces a recall election on Tuesday; and a stop in Denver on Tuesday to promote his economic agenda.
Biden said climate change is driving the nation's catastrophic wildfires. “It’s not a Democrat thing, it’s not a Republican thing. It’s a weather thing," he declared. "It’s reality. It’s serious.”
He pledged additional federal resources, saying fighting fires is part of national defense.
"We have a commitment at the Department of Defense to defend home as well as abroad, and that includes the fire service," the president said.
Biden arrived in Boise around 11:45 a.m. on Air Force 1, flying in to Gowen Field, and held a roundtable briefing with federal and state fire officials and Idaho Gov. Brad Little at NIFC. He departed shortly before 2 p.m.
"It is imperative we keep lines of communication open with our federal partners — right up to the president — on ways to build a more fire resilient range and forest ecosystem," Little said in a statement after the meeting. "There is plenty I disagree with the president on right now, but today we came together to listen to one another and discuss solutions on wildfire."
The president also toured NIFC and met with firefighters, as well as some prominent Idaho Democrats.
State Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who arrived at NIFC after navigating through the loud protesters on the streets outside, whose cheers and music can be heard from the fire center, said, "We're just going to be here to welcome the president and hear him say a few words,"
"Any time we have a president here, I feel it should be a celebration," she said. "I brought my students when it was President Reagan and President Bush," said Ward-Engelking, a retired teacher. "So it's fun to be here again. I'm disappointed to see all the horrible profanities on the signs, but that's where we live, I guess."
Protesters incensed by the president's vaccine order waved Trump flags and termed the president a "traitor." The Associated Press estimated the protest crowd later in the morning at at least 1,000, and reported it was "tough to get a photo without an obscenity."
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean brought a painting of the Boise foothills to present as a gift to the president.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, who attended the briefing, said, "I thought it was wonderful that he chose to come to Idaho, and for me, while we don’t get a lot of time with the president, I got to spend a fair amount of time with some of our firefighters and our smokejumpers and have really good conversations with them. One of the really biggest issues is the ability to train and retain and keep firefighters. We need to increase what we pay them, and that’s been a big, big issue."
Biden touted his initiative to raise federal firefighter pay to at least $15 an hour, and said they should make much more than that.
He told Little, “I just want you to know that you have the full support of my administration” in wildfire efforts. “I’m here to hear what’s on your mind” and “to help,” he said.
Scientists say climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Though this year’s wildfire season in Idaho has been relatively moderate in the southern portion of the state, forest fires have raged extensively in northern Idaho, and smoke from wildfires near and far has inundated the Treasure Valley since June, much earlier in the year than has been seen in the past. The state remains tinder-dry after a record-hot summer, and the national preparedness level has been at its highest level, five, for 60 days.
"Folks, you know the time of the year when the air fills with smoke and the sky turns a little orange," Biden said. "But that time of year, getting earlier every year. And you know, last week the air in Boise was thick with smoke from California, from Oregon."
"We can't continue to try to ignore reality," the president said. "The reality is we have a global warming problem, a serious global warming problem, and it's consequential, and what's going to happen is things aren't going to go back to like what they were."
According to NIFC, more than 3.1 million acres have burned in wildfires thus far this fire season, and 80 large wildfires are currently burning across the nation, with more than 22,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel working to fight them.
This year, NIFC has predicted above normal significant wildland fire potential for the Treasure Valley in September.
NIFC in Boise coordinates wildfire response across the nation, including multiple federal agencies.
Little told the president that collaboration is key, and noted the cross-agency collaborative work that's done at NIFC. "There's a lot of great work done by your agencies," he told Biden. "But we know about a third of forests are at risk of catastrophic fires, and we've got a lot of work to do."
Biden nodded at the governor's words, interjecting "yep."
The president also strongly praised the work of firefighters, lauding their courage and sacrifice, and saying, "We're in a situation where too many memorials are being held."
In addition, he commended U.S. senators from both Idaho and Oregon for their work on wildfire issues, saying, "This is one of the areas where we do have some overwhelming bipartisan support."
Washington state Forester George Geissler, speaking for the National Association of State Foresters, told Biden that states are fighting fires side by side with federal officials. "It really demands national attention," he said.
Grant Beebe, U.S. Bureau of Land Management assistant director for fire and aviation, served as host for the roundtable briefing.
“NIFC was created 50 years ago, and it is the original and durable model for interagency, intergovernmental coordination,” he said. “Extremely lengthy, intense and damaging fire seasons like the one we’re experiencing now reinforce the purpose of places like this.”
The president told the group that states can't bear all the burden of the nation's catastrophic wildfire situation. "We're one America," he said.
Since President Lyndon Johnson visited the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho in 1966, every modern sitting president but one has visited Idaho; the one exception was former President Donald Trump.
