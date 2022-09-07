Risch headshot

Jim Risch

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch is one of two U.S. senators nominated by President Joe Biden as congressional representatives for the United States at the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, according to a press release from the White House.

