...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Risch will join Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, and three public delegates for the General Assembly meeting beginning Sept. 13 in New York City. As the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Risch has focused on protecting the security and interests of the American people, the press release said.
Risch is also focused on U.S. policy with China, and he has worked on several pieces of legislation related to competition with China. He also published a report on how the United States and its transatlantic allies should tackle shared challenges posed by the Chinese government in the coming years and decades, according to the release.
Risch also stated he is focused on confronting Russian influence, strengthening NATO and improving global health security.
Leahy is the president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He served as the chairman or ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Foreign Operations and State Department Subcommittee for more than 30 years, the release said, and played a central role in the restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba during the Obama administration.