Democrats Abortion

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association Headquarters, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. The way Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade this summer was not just about whether a woman has a right to obtain an abortion. “It’s about freedom,” Biden said at a private fundraiser in New York this past week. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on Idaho’s abortion laws ahead of a Thursday Idaho Supreme Court hearing on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws.

Biden also commented on the University of Idaho’s memo sent late last month that advised employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments