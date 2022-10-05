FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association Headquarters, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. The way Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade this summer was not just about whether a woman has a right to obtain an abortion. “It’s about freedom,” Biden said at a private fundraiser in New York this past week.
Biden also commented on the University of Idaho’s memo sent late last month that advised employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion.
“Folks, what century are we in? I mean… what are we doing?” Biden said during a meeting of the President’s Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.
The University of Idaho did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Biden also said he’d asked Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to look at the steps the administration could take to “protect college students and school employees in Idaho or other states” where access to contraception is at risk.
“My message to any other college considering enacting policies like this: Don’t. Please don’t,” Biden said. “We’re not going to sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies to threaten access to basic healthcare.”
The University of Idaho’s memo generated nationwide outrage and attention on social media after it was posted online.
It is still unclear the extent to which the University of Idaho would implement the recommendations provided in the memo.
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression wrote to the University of Idaho in September asking it to withdraw its implementation of the policy.
“This mandate imposes a viewpoint-discriminatory limitation on academic speech and instruction incompatible with U of I’s legal obligations under the First Amendment,” the letter said.
The ACLU of Idaho did not respond to a request for comment asking if it would be taking any action.
Harris also spoke about Idaho’s abortion laws. She mentioned the lawsuit the United States Department of Justice filed in August against Idaho’s abortion trigger ban.
The lawsuit argued that the ban conflicted with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.
That law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, requires health care providers to treat and stabilize anyone coming to a medical facility for emergencies, as previously reported.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill partially blocked the trigger law in August. However, he only blocked the law as it applies to hospital emergency rooms where federal law requires emergency treatment, as previously reported.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.