BOISE — Former Vice President Joe Biden and author Marianne Williamson both filed for the Idaho presidential primary ballot Tuesday, bringing the total number running on the Democratic ticket in Idaho to a whopping 18.
Former 1st District Democratic Congressman Larry LaRocco delivered Biden’s filing to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
“Biden’s campaign just asked me to walk it over and make it official,” LaRocco said. Biden appeared at a Boise fundraiser in August, drawing about 250 supporters.
The deadline to file for Idaho’s March 10, 2020, primary ballot is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Five candidates, including incumbent President Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, have filed so far to run on the Republican ticket.
Four have filed to run on the Constitution Party ticket.
Interestingly, two candidates with near-identical names filed to run on different party tickets. Roque De La Fuente filed to run as a Democrat, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente filed to run as a Republican.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office said it had verified that the two are different individuals; they are a father and son. Each paid the $1,000 filing fee.
Rocky De La Fuente, 65, is a car dealer from San Diego and a perennial candidate who’s run for office numerous times, but has never won. In 2016, he was the presidential nominee of both the Reform Party and his self-created American Delta Party.
The younger De La Fuente, 36, is a businessman from Rancho Santa Fe, California, and is making his first run for elective office.
The two told the Austin American-Statesman in Texas there’s no animosity between them; the elder De La Fuente has run as a Democrat in the past.
Here’s the full list of those who’ve qualified for the Idaho presidential primary ballot so far:
Constitution Party: Don Blankenship, Daniel Clyde Cummings, Don Grundmann and J.R. Myers
Democratic Party: Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Roque De La Fuente, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Brian Moore, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang
Republican Party: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Matthew John Matern, Donald Trump and Bill Weld