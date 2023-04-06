Idaho dam and canal projects

Bureau of Reclamation funding will support dam and canal projects in Idaho. 

 Bureau of Reclamation

Originally published April 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Biden administration will send $585 million to water projects in 11 Western states, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. It includes more than $6 million to pay for upgrades and repairs at three water infrastructure sites in Idaho.

