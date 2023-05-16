Car vs. bicycle crash

The intersection of Eagle and McMillan roads in Boise was shut down for several hours on Monday because of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash. 

 Boise Police Department

A Boise intersection was shut down for several hours on Monday because of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash. 

An adult woman riding a bicycle eastbound on McMillan Road collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Eagle Road around 2 p.m., according to Boise Police.

