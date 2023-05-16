The intersection of Eagle and McMillan roads in Boise was shut down for several hours on Monday because of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash.
Subscribe
A Boise intersection was shut down for several hours on Monday because of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash.
An adult woman riding a bicycle eastbound on McMillan Road collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Eagle Road around 2 p.m., according to Boise Police.
The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, BPD said, but no other injuries were reported. The intersection was closed in all directions for several hours.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.