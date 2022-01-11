BOISE — Full funding to cover a $200 million annual backlog in road and bridge maintenance. Two hundred and fifty new state park campsites and 25 new day-use areas around the state. Major investments in health insurance for teachers, state veterans homes, water projects, state building repairs and more.
All are included in Gov. Brad Little’s newly unveiled budget proposal, which state lawmakers began delving into in detail on Tuesday.
“I think there’s some real smart uses of the money,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “We are in a really advantageous position.”
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director, gave an overview presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, setting the stage for more detailed hearings in the coming weeks on each agency’s budget. Adams also is set to brief JFAC Wednesday on federal funds and the governor’s recommendations for those.
Overall, the governor is proposing an 8.1% increase in state general fund spending next year, including an 11% increase in the single largest slice of the state budget pie, K-12 public schools. He’s also calling for big ongoing tax cuts as well as one-time rebates and one-time investments. For those, he’s tapping the state’s unprecedented $1.9 billion surplus as well as federal aid to address longstanding needs in the state, with some to be spent during the current budget year.
Adams said the governor’s budget was designed to hedge against uncertainty, even with the state’s surging revenues. It leaves larger-than-usual amounts, more than $214 million, unspent at the end of each budget year, both this year and next year. It builds up state rainy-day funds to record levels, hitting 22% of anticipated revenues next year. It pays off state debt to save on future interest costs, and prepays future expenses including $150 million in fire suppression costs anticipated over the next five years.
“We kind of saw it as a tale of two economic realities,” Adams told lawmakers, with Idaho’s economy booming but concerns remaining at the federal level. “The governor was really trying to strike a balance between those two realities, on one hand making record investments and tax relief because of the enviable position Idaho is in, and on the other hand making sure Idaho is prepared for any future uncertainty because of what’s happening at the federal level.”
Idaho’s state tax revenues surged 23% from fiscal year 2021 to 2022, he noted, “the equivalent of four years of revenue growth in a single year.” But state spending rose just 3.9%.
“So when people ask, ‘Why do we have a surplus?’ The answer is pretty simple,” Adams said. “Idaho’s economy is red-hot, and revenue is growing faster than the size of government.”
He said the governor’s budget was built “on the conservative side of the forecast.”
Even with the proposed increases, Adams said, state spending as a percentage of Idaho’s gross state product next year would be 4.4% under the governor’s proposal, down from 4.7% in fiscal year 2020.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the Senate co-chair of JFAC, said he appreciated the way the governor’s budget was “prioritizing pent-up needs in Idaho, to invest in and make a difference for years to come.”
On transportation, Adams said the governor’s proposals would fully fund the $241.8 million transportation infrastructure funding gap identified in the “Moving Idaho Forward 2020” report issued by Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute. The study, backed by an array of stakeholders ranging from local governments to contractors to trucking and transit interests, found that Idaho needed to spend $241.8 million more a year just to maintain its current transportation system as-is.
Since then, Adams noted, the Legislature has passed two bills to shift general funds to transportation, one last year and one in 2017. Those filled in about $40 million of the gap, he said.
That leaves a roughly $200 million a year gap, Adams said — and that’s what Little is proposing. His budget calls for an ongoing shift of $200 million. The money would go out through an existing formula calling for a 60-40 split, sending $120 million to state projects and $80 million to “each local jurisdiction that manages roads.”
Transportation proposals in the governor’s budget also include $200 million in one-time funds to address local bridges, knocking off a third of the state’s backlog of aging or deteriorating local bridges. There also are smaller, targeted investments in airports, railroads and pedestrian safety.
The $45 million in state parks improvements would include $20 million next year, according to Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman Craig Quintana, with additional installments in the following three years. The plan is to address deferred maintenance along with adding capacity.
“Obviously we’re over the moon about this,” Quintana said Tuesday. “This is the most prominence we’ve received in the governor’s budget in quite some time. We’re some pretty happy campers here today.”
Adams said new U.S. Treasury guidance issued late last week specifically allows for park capacity and maintenance improvements as a pandemic-related expense eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“Over the past two years, Parks and Rec has seen a 29% surge in annual attendance,” Adams told lawmakers. “It’s placing a great strain on a lot of their infrastructure. I know many Idahoans, myself included, have had difficulty accessing Idaho’s campsites because of how overrun they’ve been.”
The 250 additional campsites would increase the state’s total number by 12.6%; the 25 new day use areas would be a 10% increase. “We would also upgrade boat docks and slips,” Adams said, along with addressing a backlog of deferred maintenance from water systems to bathrooms.
“This would clear out a large chunk of their backlog that has been hit with heavy use, while adding capacity,” he said.
While funding to accelerate Idaho’s teacher career ladder and address literacy, including providing $47 million that school districts could use to cover full-day kindergarten, drew most of the attention a day earlier, a proposal in the governor’s budget to bring funding for health insurance for teachers up to the same level as that of state employees drew attention in the JFAC presentation on Tuesday.
“This budget would close that gap,” Adams told lawmakers.
“Teachers continue to face steep insurance costs,” he said. Little’s budget proposes $105.4 million in ongoing general fund expenditures to improve teachers’ health insurance.
Adams highlighted an example of coverage and out-of-pocket costs under an Idaho school district’s health plan compared to the state employee plan. “If they had a plan that was closer to what the state offered, that would put $8,628 back in the pockets of those employees over the course of a year,” he said.
Horman praised the move. “I for years have believed that investing in health care would generate more net pay increases than the career ladder. This year, we’re going to do both,” she said.
To help offset that ongoing cost, Little is proposing ending the current “leadership premiums” for teachers that currently are funded at $19.7 million a year. Those are bonuses now paid to teachers for taking on leadership duties like chairing a department or running an after-school homework group; Adams said the teacher career ladder, which was enacted after the leadership premiums, addresses that.
Horman said, “I think it’s a fair trade.” But, she said, “That will be up to the House Education Committee, because that’s a state law.” It’s also one that was sponsored by that panel’s chairman, she noted.
Ward-Engelking lauded the proposal in the governor’s budget to spend $17.8 million in federal ARPA funds in the current year to give $1,000 bonuses to every Idaho teacher.
“I’m thrilled that there’s some kind of bonus to show teachers that we recognize they’re front-line workers and that it has been difficult,” she said.
Another proposal in the governor’s budget that drew attention Tuesday was his $75 million one-time proposal to boost capital facilities at Idaho’s state veterans homes. Two years ago, the Idaho Senate passed a resolution authorizing bonding for a future replacement of the veterans home in Boise, but the resolution never passed the House.
The $75 million plan would cover upgrading and expanding the three existing veterans homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello to convert them all to single rooms, rather than doubles; that’s the new national standard. The new state veterans home in Post Falls was designed to meet that standard, but upgrading the Boise home will require a significant expansion, including adding floors. Adams said funding the proposal with cash rather than bonding will avoid interest costs.
The state funds, which would come from Idaho’s surplus, would be matched by $139.3 million in federal matching funds.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of JFAC, said, “It’s needed. If there’s an opportunity to get it done, let’s make a move and get it done.” He noted, however, that he’s “only one of 105” state lawmakers who will need to approve.
“I think those were all well-thought-out, good plans for a lot of the use of the extra funds,” Youngblood said.
When Adams finished his wide-ranging presentation to JFAC on Tuesday, surprisingly, lawmakers had no questions for him. Both Youngblood and Agenbroad said the governor reached out to JFAC members in advance this year to share information on the funding and his plans.
“This is my fifth term, and I don’t recall ever having that happen before,” Youngblood said. “I think that answered a lot of the high-level kind of questions.”
However, he said, “I can guarantee there’ll be additional questions as we go forward.”