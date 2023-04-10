Support Local Journalism


Longtime Idaho reporter and editor Betsy Russell will be honored April 26 with the Frank and Bethine Church Award for Public Service. The award recognizes individuals whose work promotes the legacy and values of the Church family, especially democratic deliberation and civic engagement.

“This is a huge honor and I am extremely humbled by it,” Russell said. “Both Frank and Bethine Church shaped Idaho and shaped this country in really, really important ways. I am stunned that I would be honored with something like this.”

