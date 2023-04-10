Longtime Idaho reporter and editor Betsy Russell will be honored April 26 with the Frank and Bethine Church Award for Public Service. The award recognizes individuals whose work promotes the legacy and values of the Church family, especially democratic deliberation and civic engagement.
“This is a huge honor and I am extremely humbled by it,” Russell said. “Both Frank and Bethine Church shaped Idaho and shaped this country in really, really important ways. I am stunned that I would be honored with something like this.”
Russell headed the Boise bureau for the Idaho Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s major expansion into Ada County. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and editor for The Spokesman-Review for 27 years, and before that, as a reporter and editor for the Idaho Statesman for five years. She also worked for several California newspapers earlier in her career.
She retired on Jan. 1.
Russell began her journalism career in high school, writing for the Woodland Daily Democrat, the paper that served her hometown, just north of Sacramento. Right from the start, she understood being a reporter as a calling, rather than just a job. “I went into journalism for idealistic reasons,” she said. “I wanted to tell the truth. I wanted people to know what their government was doing.”
Russell’s impulse for truth telling led her to study political science in college at the University of California, Berkeley. She wanted to understand government, how it really worked, and how it is supposed to work. During her senior year, she wrote an honor’s thesis about the power of free speech and the First Amendment in public life.
“I used a Tower of Babel metaphor, that we could not accomplish anything in this country, we couldn’t achieve, we couldn’t fulfill our purposes, if we didn’t communicate. It seemed to me that was a pretty strong parallel to the need for people to know what their government is doing. You can’t build a tower to the sky, if you can’t talk to each other,” Russell said.
After college, Russell worked for several small California papers before she headed off to earn a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York City. Soon after graduating, she got the call to come to Idaho to work for the Idaho Statesman covering Boise’s city hall. It was 1986 and Dirk Kempthorne was mayor. Russell remembers the excitement of the time, as the mayor endeavored to revitalize downtown. She enjoyed digging into the controversial issues at hand, as Kempthorne worked to bring people together and create the mixed-use area that exists in downtown Boise today.
In 1990, the important relationship between citizens, elected officials and the media crystallized for Russell, yet again. Then-Governor Cecil Andrus was faced with a difficult decision when the Idaho Legislature passed what would have been at the time the most restrictive abortion bill in the nation. Anti-abortion activists urged Andrus to sign the bill, while advocates for abortion rights demanded he veto. Russell kept her own opinion to herself, in favor of telling both sides of the story. She recalls being struck by the sincerely held beliefs of individuals across the political spectrum, and the sense of urgency she felt to be forthright when telling their stories. It didn’t mean everyone agreed with her approach or framing, but it did earn her respect, including from Andrus, who ultimately vetoed the bill.
“My grandfather believed strongly in the importance of the media as being essential to democracy,” said Monica Church, Andrus’s granddaughter and Executive Director of the Frank Church Institute. “He wasn’t always a fan of what the media wrote about him, but he said that public servants had a duty to be honest and available to journalists. He was a big fan of Betsy Russell’s reporting. Her voice will truly be missed.”
Russell, too, remembers Andrus fondly — as she does many of the public officials she had the opportunity to cover over the years. Andrus was a “great interview” and he “pulled no punches,” Russell said. The former governor enjoyed his spars with Russell to such a degree that he once called and asked her to come and work for the Democratic Party.
“He asked me if I was married to my job,” Russell said via text. “I told him, yes! I never wanted to be anything but a journalist.”
Russell’s commitment to serving the public only intensified in the decades from the 1990s forward. She was part of a team of reporters who almost won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for their coverage of the Ruby Ridge standoff in Northern Idaho. She covered the legislature as the Idaho editor for the Spokesman Review for 27 years, during which time she also served as President of the Idaho Press Club. She was also a dogged supporter for Idahoans for Openness in Government. In 2004, she launched the Eye on Boise blog. It quickly became an important source for citizens and legislators to stay on top of what was happening in the state capitol. She kept writing the blog even after she left the Spokesman Review for the Idaho Press in 2018. Through it all, Russell never wavered from her belief that journalism is essential to American democracy, and that reporters provide a vital public service.
“We have a really unique form of government in the United States, but it absolutely cannot work if people don’t know what their government is doing,” Russell said. “If we don’t have informed and engaged voters, then we don’t really have self-government. I deeply believed throughout my career that what I was doing was really, really important. Nobody goes into journalism for money, obviously, or to write propaganda. Public service is what it’s all about. It’s about seeking the truth and reporting it. It’s about informing people and it has to be done. People need to know.”