Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves

Childhood friends Kaylee Gonclaves and Madison Mogen posed for a photo during a wedding in June. Both were graduates of Lake City High School.

 Goncalves family

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were the closest of friends, and there was little doubt about that as they walked the halls of Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.

The two women, who graduated from Lake City in 2019, were among the four University of Idaho students killed early Nov. 13 in stabbings at a home near the UI campus.

Originally published Nov. 18 in The Spokesman-Review.

