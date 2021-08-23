We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
This photo of 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan was taken one month prior to his disappearance, according to the Fruitland Police Department.
As the search for missing 5-year-old Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan continues, the outpour of support for his family does as well.
Dozens of businesses and community members have donated money, items, their business and time to help their neighbors who are in a devastating situation.
The Treasure Valley Long Riders organized a benefit Saturday called the Bring Monkey Home Poker Ride. All the donations and proceeds will go to Vaughan's family.
While the Poker Ride included activities like a silent and live auction, poker tournament and more, coming together for the Long Riders meant traveling through different towns Saturday.
The group started in Caldwell, then made pit stops in Homedale, New Plymouth and Fruitland before finishing the ride in Weiser. Terrie Cathcart-Shurte, the founder of the Treasure Valley Long Riders, hopes others saw them and it got them talking more about Vaughan, who has been missing since July 27.
"It's all about the family and pulling together as a community. It's not just one community, it's the whole Treasure Valley," said Cheryl Farley, the donation coordinator for the Bring Monkey Home Poker Ride.
The event also drew help from many community members who aren't in the biker community, like Farley, who organized the silent and live auctions, collected items and put together the baskets.
"We want to make sure that Michael's face is out there for everyone to see and that's why this is so important because it helps bring awareness to people so they can keep their eyes out for him," Cathcart-Shurte said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
"Because it could be us tomorrow," Farley added. "For any one of us, it could be our family members tomorrow."
The benefit raised $8,500 for Vaughan's family. Donations can also be made to the account set up for the Vaughan Family at Washington Federal Bank in Payette.
"It's overwhelming. The community has come together and everyone is supporting the family," Cathcart-Shurte said. "Letting them know that they're supported, they're not going through this alone."