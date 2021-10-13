Idaho Twitter is amid an uproar after Ben Dreyfuss launched into a tirade about Amazon shipments in “small town Idaho”.
Dreyfuss, an actor and journalist, recently moved to Sun Valley from New York City, and took to Twitter to air his grievances about living in a smaller town and the "supply chain failure" affecting the availability of goods and services. Dreyfuss is the son of Richard Dreyfuss, the Academy Award-winning actor who starred in the hit 1975 film, Jaws, among other movies.
The younger Dreyfuss, 35, started the Twitter revolt on Oct. 11, after complaining about not receiving his Amazon packages swiftly enough. Rather than being equipped with Amazon's famed two-day shipping, Dreyfuss said Amazon delivers his packages in a week.
Dreyfuss was met with an array of responses, like Twitter users telling him to “go home.” Some accused him of being too privileged and spoiled, and others responded that living in a smaller town in central Idaho is bound to have longer shipping dates, unlike big cities.
Prominent Idaho journalists also responded to Dreyfuss.
Melissa Davlin, who is the lead producer at Idaho Public Television, fired back a response, citing no affordable housing in Ketchum where they are proposing tent cities for teachers and nurses.
“Sorry you have to wait five days for your Amazon shipments though. That’s really sad!” Davlin tweeted.
Kevin Richert, a reporter for Idaho Education News, tweeted that he needed to “re-watch Jaws” as a way to tell Richard Dreyfuss, “no hard feelings.”
Dreyfuss tweeted back in a storm, citing supply chain issues as the reason working class residents’ costs are going up. Dreyfuss also said he had to drive 150 miles to the nearest store to buy a comforter, because the town of Sun Valley didn’t have any in his price range. He also tweeted that if humans can travel from Earth to the moon within a couple of days, he should be able to receive shoelaces in the mail in 48 hours.
Humans went to the moon in like idk a couple of days? Of course they should be able to send me new shoelaces or whatever in 48 hours! The whole first 20 minutes of the film Castaway is about this! I know the film didn’t end well for him but look that was a freak accident and not— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 11, 2021
After more than 1,000 responses to his Twitter thread, Dreyfuss replied once again.
“According to the fatted little pigs upset about this thread, the only people who suffer from this dynamic are billionaires looking for tuxedos two days before a ball they were too stupid to prepare for,” he said.
The thread contained 27 tweets as of Wednesday evening, and Dreyfuss said he doesn’t plan on ceasing engagement with it.
"You should mute this thread because I am never going to stop engaging with it," he wrote.