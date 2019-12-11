The Salvation Army’s red kettles need your help. With a shorter holiday season comes fewer fundraising days, and with just 14 days left before Christmas, the charitable nonprofit is ringing the bell about it.
So far, they’ve only raised 30% of this season’s goal of $467,000 — that’s the amount needed to keep critical programs alive.
“We are so grateful for the community’s support throughout the year, and right now, we are asking that everyone dig a little deeper and give a nickel, quarter, dollar or more at the next kettle they see,” said Maj. Mike Halverson, corps officer at The Salvation Army Boise Corps. “Your donations can literally change lives and without it, we will be faced with some difficult decisions that we don’t want to have to make.”
Those “difficult decisions” would mean which services and opportunities the organization might have to cut “to make up for the loss in kettle income,” he said.
Last year’s bell ringers helped raise enough to provide critical support for over 39,000 people, through food, shelter, after-school programs, education for pregnant and parenting teens, back-to-school supplies, and more throughout the Treasure Valley.
The iconic red kettle has been an annual charitable fundraiser since it began in San Francisco in 1891. You can feed red kettles your pocket change at local spots including Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Walmart, Cabela’s and Hobby Lobby.