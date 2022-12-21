Idaho’s young people in crisis will soon have a safe place to go.
With a $4.4 million allocation from the Legislature, the Department of Juvenile Corrections and Department of Health and Welfare are now distributing grants across the state to begin operation of youth crisis centers, according a health department press release.
That grant funding has been allocated to begin centers in health Districts 3, 4, 5 and 7.
Southwest District Health, which includes Canyon, Gem and Payette counties as well as others in the region, is the District 3 grant recipient.
“About a year and a half ago, we received requests from community partners about what’s happening among youth in our region. There was this kind of general sentiment that there was increased mental health needs among youth,” Charlene Cariou, community health program manager at Southwest District Health said.
“We pulled some data … and we did see that there were increases of abuse and self harm and suicide among teens at a higher rate in 2021 compared to the previous years.”
In recent years, Idaho’s southwest district has seen evidence of a behavioral health crisis.
“In the last three years, we’ve had a handful of teens die by suicide,” Cariou said. “We’ve had over 400 youth attempting suicide, and over 2000 individuals reporting suicidal ideation, just in the six counties that Southwest District Health served.”
Behavioral health crisis is an umbrella term used to identify individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, Cariou said. Southwest District Health received $1.1 million from IDJC and has commitments from other community partners to support the crisis center. The plan is to have the center up and running by this summer, Cariou said.
According to the DHW Administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health Ross Edmunds, the department frequently sees that youth don’t have a safe place to go when they are in crisis. A lot of times they end up going to an emergency department or are taken into custody by law enforcement — a more expensive place to stabilize, Edmunds said.
”What we’re trying to do with the crisis centers is to provide an opportunity to put (youth) in an environment so they can de-escalate what’s causing that crisis, get them connected to some resources,” Edmunds said.
A crisis, Edmunds said, could be something as simple as being mistreated by a friend or family member — the new centers will give young people a safe place to go.
Once operational, these centers will be open every day to provide youth with a place to go if experiencing a behavioral health crisis due to mental illness or substance use. Young people can stay at a center for 23 hours and 59 minutes to receive food, services from mental health professionals, rest, a plan of care and provider referrals to more resources. These centers are not inpatient facilities and will not be equipped to handle overdoses or medical emergencies, Edmunds said.
“It really is more of a social model,” Edmunds said.
Since these funds are intended to startup youth crisis centers, many organizations are working to remodel or find a new space to have the center.
Southwest District Health is already working on securing a lease agreement in Nampa and will be looking into renovation needs, Cariou said.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the governor’s office and the Legislature for the resources to be able to do this,” Edmunds said. “This is a continuation of our efforts to build out a better behavioral health system for children and adults in the state of Idaho. It’s one more piece in that continuum of care that is desperately needed.”
Establishing youth community crisis centers were one of several recommendations from the Idaho Behavioral Health Council. In the 2022 legislative session, the governor and Legislature allocated $66 million to implement sweeping improvements to the state’s behavioral health care system, which included the $4.4 million for the youth crisis centers, the Idaho Press previously reported.