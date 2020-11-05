Treasure Valley drivers are used to waiting a long time to get their driver's license. A recent software update has caused long lines in Canyon and Ada counties for people licensing their cars.
If you've been to an Ada or Canyon County DMV in recent weeks, we want to hear about your experience.
Please email reporter Thomas Plank at tplank@idahopress.com to contribute to this story. Some questions we're interested in are:
- How long did you wait in line?
- Did you have an appointment, or just show up?
- Were you there for driver's license services or vehicle registration?
- What else stands out about your experience?
Please include your full name, city of residence and phone number in your email. A reporter may reach out with further questions.