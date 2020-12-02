BOISE — House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, turned back a challenge from Idaho Falls GOP Rep. Wendy Horman on Wednesday to win another term as speaker of the House, and Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, defeated Lewiston GOP Sen. Dan Johnson to become the Idaho Senate’s next top leader.
Both positions still must go to votes of the full House or Senate during their Thursday morning organizational session at the state Capitol, set for 9 a.m., where all members, from both parties, will take part.
Horman’s challenge to Bedke was being closely watched; Bedke in 2012 defeated then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, marking the first time in three decades that a top Idaho legislative leader had been deposed by his own party.
Recently, House Republicans have been divided over GOP Gov. Brad Little’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Horman, a fifth-term representative from Idaho Falls, has served as the House vice-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, where she’s taken a key role in crafting education budgets.
Bedke is in his 11th House term.
“We are all honored to be able to lead such a strong group of conservatives in the Idaho House of Representatives,” Bedke said in a statement Wednesday night, after he and all three other House GOP leaders turned back challenges. “This year has presented some incredible challenges, but we’re all confident we can continue to help Idaho recover with policies of smaller government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility.”
Other legislative leadership positions voted on during closed-door party caucus elections on Wednesday evening already are final; they’re up to caucus members only. Here are the results:
HOUSE
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, survived a challenge from Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, held his post against a challenge from Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, turned back a challenge from Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
In the House Democratic caucus, there was one contested leadership race. Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, successfully challenged House Assistant Minority Leader John McCrostie, D-Garden City, to take over that post.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, was unopposed, as was new Minority Caucus Chair Sally Toone, D-Gooding; that position was open due to the retirement of 10-term Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello.
SENATE
In the Senate, the top position, president pro-tem, was open due to the retirement of longtime President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. Winder, who previously was the Senate majority leader, the No. 2 position, won a contested race against Johnson, who has most recently served as the Senate vice-chair of JFAC.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, formerly the Senate majority caucus chair, was unopposed in his bid to move up to majority leader.
In a contested race for Senate assistant majority leader, Sens. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, faced off; Lee won.
Lee is a fourth-term senator who has served as vice-chair of the Judiciary & Rules Committee as well as on JFAC and the Senate Health & Welfare Committee.
Den Hartog also is a fourth-term senator; she has served as vice-chair of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee, and also on the Education and Transportation committees.
Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, was unopposed in his bid for Senate majority caucus chair.
In the Senate Democratic caucus, there were no contested races. Their leadership team is Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum; Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise; and Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward Engelking, D-Boise.
The organizational session of the Idaho Legislature, in which such matters as committee chairmanships, committee assignments, chamber seat selections and the like will be decided, runs this Thursday, and if needed, Friday. The regular session of the Legislature is scheduled to start Jan. 11.