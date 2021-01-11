BOISE — Two of the three Ada County Commission seats changed hands on Monday.
Newly elected commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson were sworn in during a brief, socially distanced ceremony at the Ada County Courthouse. Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and Sheriff Steven Bartlett, both incumbents, were sworn in as well, marking a clean Republican sweep of Ada County's top races in the 2020 general election.
Bennetts and Bartlett both defeated their Democratic challengers handily in November's election and will step back into roles they each have held for multiple terms.
Beck was named commission chairman in a 3-0 vote on Monday as well, the board's only item of business conducted after the swearing-in ceremony.
The two new commissioners flipped what was previously a Democrat-controlled board, as Davidson defeated incumbent Commissioner Diana Lachiondo by over 6,000 votes in the November election. Beck defeated Democrat Bill Rutherford by a comfortable 19,000-vote margin.
In interviews after their electoral wins in November, both Davidson and Beck said they planned to tackle soaring property tax rates.
“I’m hoping that we can come up with a plan to address property taxes and economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19,” Davidson said.
Beck, a former Idaho State Senate majority leader, said he would be using his relationships with Idaho state legislators as property taxes come in front of the governing body in 2021. He said he would cast a “keen eye” on legislation that could affect county finances, and Ada County in particular.
“I want to get the best government we can get for the the least amount of money we can … without jeopardizing services and safety,” Beck said.
During Monday's ceremony, Beck and Davidson thanked their supporters before taking their seats behind the curved wooden desk.
"I'm here to do the people's business, to fight for your rights and the people's liberties," Davidson said.