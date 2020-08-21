"Sounds of Summer" to perform live Sept. 19 in Nampa
Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute group, will be performing live at the Nampa Civic Center 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The event, which was originally scheduled for October, will be held "following the guidance and safety protocols of Southwest District Health," according to a press release.
Sounds of Summer is comprised of four friends who have appreciated the 1960s style of music by the Beach Boys since grade school, event organizers stated in the release, and they have been playing together since 2015 across the U.S.A. Sounds of Summer will inspire memories and present an authentic look of the Beach Boys. Tickets are on sale now at ICTickets.evenue.net.
Taste of Idaho to be held Sept. 15
The Nampa Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Taste of Idaho event 5-8 p.m. Sept. 15. The event, which has been a community staple since 2015, will offer socially distanced seating with additional protocols by Southwest District Health in Lakeview Park or a carry-out option.
Nampa's Taste of Idaho "celebrates the harvest, live music, and fantastic food prepared by local favorites," an event announcement states. Local wines and craft beers will accompany the menu.
Tickets are $50 per person and are on sale now until Sept. 4 at nampa.com/taste-of-idaho/.
Idaho Botanical Garden cancels annual Bug Day event
Idaho Botanical Garden has announced the cancellation of its annual Bug Day event planned for Aug. 22, due to partners and volunteers being unable to participate.
Because Idaho Botanical Garden has lost so much revenue, it does not have the staff to support Bug Day on its own, the organization announced; however, Idaho Botanical Garden and community partners like The College of Idaho and Idaho Central Credit Union will provide ICCU Bug Activity Kits to youth who signed up for the event. Kits can be picked up from Idaho Botanical Garden 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21-26. Kits are also available for purchase during that time frame. "Explore Idaho Botanical Garden or your own backyard."
Ticket holders who do not ask for a refund will be offered a free day of admission to Idaho Botanical Garden. Information about refunds, donations and more is available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Meridian's Cinemark Majestic Cinemas reopens
Cinemark Majestic Cinemas in Meridian has reopened with new safety protocols around COVID-19, including staggered seating (automatically generated during reservations), access to personal sanitation supplies for customers, improved HVAC systems and increased cleaning throughout the facility. Face masks are mandatory except when eating or drinking in the auditorium. Visit cinemark.com/theatre-search/ for more information and reopening specials.