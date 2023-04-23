Student mental health (copy)

Students walk through a hallway at Treasure Valley high school on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. A survey conducted in November 2022 in the Boise School District found that 30% of junior high students and 44% of high schoolers are depressed at a moderate to severe level. The district is taking steps to address the issue. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — School districts across the nation are looking for ways to combat the mental health crisis among students. Boise School District is no different.

A survey conducted in November 2022 in the district found that 30% of junior high students and 44% of high schoolers are depressed at a moderate to severe level — people are generally referred to treatment at the moderate level. The same survey found that about 29% of junior high students and 34% of high schoolers have struggled with suicide ideation at least once in the past six months, and 22% of junior high students and 29% of high schoolers said they would not ask for help from anyone.

